Jaiswal Community Comes Together in Mumbai for Society Upliftment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: All India Jaiswal Mahotsav (AIJM) was organised in Mumbai with great aplomb for a two-day celebration of culture and community. The programme brought the Jaiswal community across the country under one roof in suburban Mumbai. The festival is organised by Route Mobile Foundation and Jaiswal Youth Federation.

Exclusive programmes such as job fairs, medical camps, career counselling, investor awareness programmes, motivational speeches, self-defence workshops for women, and other activities such as dance performances, humour poetry recitation, and a kite festival will also be organised to culminate the festival.

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Trustee, Saraswati Devi Charitable Trust, said, "The programme is designed in a unique way that will provide fun and entertainment as well as act as a platform of opportunities for the budding talent and ones seeking employment opportunities."

The Mahotsav was co-organised by Akhil Mumbai Jaiswal Sabha, Shree Vindhayavasini Seva Mandal, Jaiswal Seva Sanstha, Jaiswal Samaj Sanstha, Kalwar Samaj Sangh, Jaiswal Samaj Seva Sanstha, Jaiswal Foundation and Jaiswal Pariwar Foundation.

Sandip Gupta, Trustee, Saraswati Devi Charitable Trust, said, "The programme is to bring the Jaiswal community together and brainstorm on what can be done for the society and work towards its upliftment. There is something for everyone from social awareness campaigns to health camps, from educational to financial programmes, and from employment fairs for youth to self-defence workshops for women."

The festival was conducted under the leadership of Chandrakant Gupta of Saraswati Devi Charitable Trust and Board of Directors, Route Mobile. Swami Santoshanand Devji Maharaj was the chief guest at the occasion. Swami Santoshanand said it is very important to conduct such programmes. "Normally, people come together and simply come together to eat and make merry. But the Jaiswal Mahotsav ensures that the congregation is beneficial to every age group of the community," he said.

As part of the finale programme, guests, professionals, entrepreneurs, and business tycoons were felicitated and culminated with 'Sangeet Sandhya'.

Vishwanath Kalwar, President, Jaiswal Youth Federation, said the community is known to spread harmony in the society. "The festival is aimed at helping the community and fosters bonhomie among each other, Kalwar added.

Among other prominent guests Smt. Rama Devi- Loksabha Protocol Speaker, Shri Shripad Naik- Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shri Sanjay Jaiswal- Lok Sabha MP and Former Bihar BJP President, Shri Krisha Prasad- IPS and ADGP Force One, Maharashtra Government, Shri Siddharth Jaiswal- IRS Joint Commissioner Customs and Excise, Mumbai, also attended the festival.

