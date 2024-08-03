Jakarta Hosts 5th AITIGA joint committee meeting progresses ASEAN-India trade relations

New Delhi [India], August 3 : The 5th meeting of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) joint committee was held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, from July 29 to August 1.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the meeting was co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary of the Department of Commerce, India, and Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, Deputy Secretary General (Trade) of the Ministry of Investment, Trade & Industry, Malaysia. Representatives from all ten ASEAN countries and India also attended the meeting.

The AITIGA Joint Committee began discussions to review AITIGA in May 2023, and after finalizing its Terms of Reference and Negotiating Structure, the AITIGA JC and its Sub-Committees started negotiations in February 2024.

The first two rounds of negotiations were held in February 2024 in New Delhi and May 2024 in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

During the third round of negotiations in Jakarta, Indonesia, all eight Sub-Committees focused on 'National Treatment and Market Access', 'Rules of Origin', 'Standards, Technical Regulations and Conformity Assessment Procedures', 'Sanitary and Phytosanitary', 'Legal and Institutional Issues', 'Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation', 'Trade Remedies', and 'Economic and Technical Cooperation' convened alongside the 5th AITIGA JC and engaged in substantive discussions, making significant progress, read the press release.

All Sub-Committees reported their discussion outcomes to the 5th AITIGA JC, which then provided further guidance for their future work.

On the sidelines of the 5th AITIGA JC meeting, the Indian delegation leader held bilateral meetings with counterparts from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam to develop a common understanding of the issues being discussed in the AITIGA review.

Separate meetings were also held with ASEAN Secretary General Dr Kao Kim Hourn and ASEAN Deputy Secretary General Satvinder Singh to explore ways to enhance economic cooperation between India and ASEAN through the AITIGA review.

ASEAN is a key trade partner for India, accounting for approximately 11% of India's global trade. The review of AITIGA, originally signed in 2009, is expected to create further opportunities for businesses on both sides to enhance India-ASEAN trade.

The next meeting of the AITIGA Joint Committee is scheduled to be held in India from November 19 to 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor