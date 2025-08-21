Jal Dhara A Fundraiser Cultural Event for sustainable agriculture and livelihood for Tribals in Palghar District

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: In the heart of Mumbai, a vibrant evening of Indian folk performances and music is set to illuminate a noble cause. On August 23, 2025, the Rotary Club of Mumbai Downtown Sealand will host Jal Dhara, a fundraising cultural event at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi, aimed at transforming the lives of tribal communities in Palghar district. This "Night of Hope," starting at 7:00 p.m., promises to blend cultural celebration with a mission to address critical water scarcity and promote sustainable agriculture for marginalized tribal villages.

The Rotary Club of Mumbai Downtown Sealand, with its 55-year legacy of impactful community service, has been a beacon of change in Maharashtra's tribal regions. Jal Dhara, meaning "stream of water," embodies the club's vision to turn drought-prone villages into self-sustaining "Model Villages." These areas, often plagued by severe crop failures and a daily struggle for clean drinking water, are home to tribal communities facing immense challenges. "This is more than a projectit's a dream for water, crafted with immense hard work and dedication," said a representative of the Rotary Club, reflecting the organization's commitment to meaningful change.

The initiative focuses on sustainable solutions, including the installation of solar-powered tube wells based on scientific groundwater mapping to ensure reliable access to clean water. Beyond water security, Jal Dhara aims to empower tribal communities, particularly women, through agro-based education to boost agricultural productivity and secure stable livelihoods. The program also prioritizes education for children, fostering long-term development and breaking the cycle of poverty. Previous efforts by the club, such as constructing check dams and borewells, have already led to noticeable improvements in the economy, health, and overall well-being of Palghar's tribal villagers, according to club reports.

The cultural evening will feature performances by Nirmitee-The Creation, a team of National Gold Medalists from the University of Mumbai, who will share the untold stories of Palghar's tribes through a captivating blend of folk music and dance. This celebration of India's rich cultural heritage aims to raise both awareness and funds to support the Jal Dhara initiative. "Your presence will be our biggest strength," the Rotary Club shared, urging Mumbai's residents to join the cause and make a tangible difference.

To participate, attendees can register by saving the contact numbers 9820816440 or 8085665589, sending a WhatsApp message with "Hi," and following the registration link to book seats via a QR code payment. The event, set just four days away, is a call to action for those who wish to support sustainable agriculture and tribal empowerment while enjoying an evening of cultural richness.

The Rotary Club's past projects in Palghar, including the construction of *seven* check dams to facilitate second-crop production and recharge groundwater, demonstrate their expertise in addressing rural challenges. These efforts have directly benefited farmers by improving water availability in a region where rainfall often exceeds 2,200 mm but flows away due to the hilly terrain. By hosting Jal Dhara, the club continues its mission to create lasting change, ensuring tribal communities have the resources and knowledge to thrive.

As Mumbai prepares to gather at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Jal Dhara stands as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives. This event is not just a fundraiser but a celebration of hope, resilience, and the shared vision of a sustainable future for Palghar's tribal communities. With every ticket purchased, attendees will contribute to a dream where water flows freely, crops flourish, and lives are transformed.

