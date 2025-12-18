Jal Jeevan Mission: Rs 11.83 crore penalty recovered for poor quality works in six states

New Delhi, Dec 18 Six states, namely Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, have recovered Rs 11.83 crore penalty in cases of financial irregularities and poor quality of works under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Paatil, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, said that two states - Uttar Pradesh and Tripura - have reported having made a recovery of Rs 340 crore from contractors on account of liquidated damages.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has reported that it initiated enquiries in 14,264 complaints received from various channels, including suo moto cognisance. The report has been submitted in 14,212 cases, while the enquiry is under process in 52 cases.

The state has reported that against these complaints, action was taken in 434 cases, which involve 171 Department-level officials, 120 contractors and 143 TPIAs, while remaining complaints have either been addressed or found irrelevant, said Patil.

As reported by the Gujarat government, a financial loss of Rs 120.65 crore has occurred due to irregularities in 620 villages of Mahisagar district, and orders have been issued for recovery from 112 implementing agencies.

The State Government has reported that Rs 6.65 crore has been recovered from these agencies so far. Further, all 112 agencies have been debarred by the State Government, and an FIR was registered in the matter.

The case is presently under investigation by the CID Crime Branch, and so far, 9 officials/contractors have been arrested, said the Union Minister.

As per the data reported by 32 States/ UTs, action has been taken against 621 Departmental Officials, 969 contractors and 153 Third Party Inspection Agencies in cases of financial irregularities and poor quality of works under JJM.

The departmental officials involved in irregularities are undergoing administrative action, including suspension, departmental inquiries, and issuance of charge sheets as per established procedures, said the Union Minister.

Since August 2019, the Union government has been implementing JJM, in partnership with States/ UTs, to make provision of safe and adequate tap water connection to every rural household of the country.

At the start of JJM in August 2019, only 3.23 crore (16.7 per cent) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/ UTs as on December 11, 2025, around 12.52 crore additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections under JJM, said Paatil.

Thus, as on December 11, 2025, out of 19.36 crore rural households in the country, more than 15.76 crore (81.41 per cent rural households are reported to have tap water connection, he said.

--IANS

