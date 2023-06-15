Jalal-Abad State University (JASU) FMGE Achievers Meet celebrating remarkable success in Medical Education

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 15: The World Choice International Educational Consultant (WCIEC) is delighted to announce the upcoming JASU FMGE Achievers Meet, which will take place on June 18th at Pride Plaza Hotel 5A, Aerocity, Hospitality District, IGI Airport, New Delhi.

The JASU FMGE Achievers Meet will provide an opportunity for these successful FMGE candidates to share their experiences and insights into passing the challenging examination along with renowned FMGE faculties in the presence of the Dean of JASU. WCIEC is honoured to organize this event, which will serve as a platform for inspiration, networking, and fostering a sense of pride among the accomplished graduates.

Jalal-Abad State University (JASU), the oldest government university in Kyrgyzstan, is renowned for its commitment to excellence in medical education. With over 3000 international students hailing from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, JASU stands as a testament to the institution's global appeal and dedication to providing quality education with the highest number of foreign faculties for medical education.

Jalal-Abad State University (JASU) has been offering FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) preparation classes beginning from the first year. This comprehensive coaching program, facilitated by esteemed faculty members such as Dr Deepak Marwa, Dr Khaleel Ahmed, Dr Prasan Vij, Dr Swasat Ray, Dr Rajiv Dhawan, Dr Aman Setiya, Dr Ashwini Ranjan, Dr Naveen Porwal, Dr Md Azam, Dr Nadeem and among others, have yielded exceptional results. In the FMGE 2022, JASU achieved the highest pass percentage in FMGE from Kyrgyzstan, with numerous proud alumni now serving as doctors in prestigious government and private hospitals across India.

The university provides a conducive learning environment for its students, offering round-the-clock access to a well-equipped library and ensuring the safety of students with 24/7 campus security. Furthermore, JASU prioritizes the well-being of its international students by providing separate hostels for boys and girls.

Jalal-Abad State University (JASU) is very famous among Indian students for studying medicine in Kyrgyzstan. Admissions for the 2023-24 session are already open. Students can visit the website www.jasu.kg

