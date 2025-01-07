Jan Aushadhi Kendras sees over Rs 1,255-cr sales of affordable medicines till Nov: PMO

New Delhi, Jan 7 Jan Aushadhi outlets made over Rs 1,255 crore in sales of medicines till November, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

Taking to social media platform X, the PMO said that buying medicines from these outlets led to savings of about Rs. 5,020 crore to the citizens.

“Jan Aushadhi outlets cross Rs 1,255-cr sales till Nov-end; entails benefit of Rs 5k cr for citizens,” the PMO said.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras are special centres that provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses. It was set up under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), a public welfare scheme, launched in November 2008.

The Scheme is being implemented through the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI).

Earlier, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers informed that 14,320 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened nationwide, till November 2024.

In 2023-24, PMBI, under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, registered sales of Rs.1,470 crore which led to savings of approximately Rs.7,350 crore to the citizens.

In the last 10 years, approximately Rs.30,000 crore has been saved under this Pariyojana.

In 2024, the PMBJP also inked several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Central Armed Police Forces, National Security Guard & Assam Rifles (CAPFs, NSG & AR) for enhancing healthcare accessibility by bringing Jan Aushadhi medicines to CAPFs, NSG & AR (MHA) Hospitals, it said.

Besides, the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra opened in Mauritius.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals also implemented a scheme during the ongoing fiscal for strengthening the pharmaceutical industry with a total financial outlay of Rs 500 crore, the ministry said.

The scheme aims to provide support to existing pharma clusters and MSMEs across the country to improve their productivity, quality, and MSME clusters, it added.

