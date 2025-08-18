Jan Vishwas Bill 2025: From decriminalisation of minor offences to Ease of Living reforms

New Delhi [India], August 18 : The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, moved in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.

The fear of imprisonment for minor offences is a major factor hampering the growth of the business ecosystem and individual confidence, the Bill noted.

Decriminalisation of a large number of minor offences by replacing them with monetary penalties has been identified in the Bill.

"The endeavour is not only to make lives and businesses easier but also to reduce judicial burden. Settlement of a large number of issues, by compounding method, adjudication and administrative mechanism, without involving courts, will enable persons to remedy minor contraventions and defaults, sometimes committed unknowingly by them, and save time, energy and resources," the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill read.

"The cornerstone of democratic governance lies in the Government trusting its own people and institutions. A web of outdated rules and regulations causes trust deficit. It has been the endeavour of the Government to achieve the principle of 'Minimum Government Maximum Governance', redefining the regulatory landscape of the country under the Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business reforms," the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill further read.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendments of Provisions) Bill, 2025, is a continuation of the regulatory reforms started under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023.

Through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, apart from decriminalisation, 20 additional provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 (59 of 1988) and 47 provisions of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994 (44 of 1994) are proposed to be amended to facilitate Ease of Living, which will serve as a significant step in saving time and cost of all concerned.

Here are some of the key features of the Bill. First-time contraventions, advisory or warning will be issued for 76 offences under 10 Acts. Imprisonment clauses for minor, technical or procedural defaults have been replaced with monetary penalties or warnings.

Penalties are intended to be made proportionate, with graduated penalties for repeated offences. Designated officers are being empowered to impose penalties through administrative processes, reducing judicial burden.

An automatic 10 per cent increase in revision of fines and penalties is proposed in every three years to maintain deterrence without legislative amendments.

Through this Bill, the fines and penalties provided under various provisions are proposed to be increased by ten per cent of the minimum amount of fine or penalty, as the case may be, after every three years from the date the new Bill turns into an Act.

The Apprentices Act, 1961: 11 offences like employer requiring an apprentice to work overtime without approval of Apprenticeship Adviser, refusal to furnish information or return, employing apprentice on work which is not connected to his training, etc. which are currently punishable with fine (Rs 1000) are proposed to be converted to advisory for the first contravention and with censure or warning or penalty for every subsequent contravention.

The Central Silk Board Act, 1948: Imprisonment (up to 1 year) and fine (up to Rs. 1,000) converted to only a warning for the first instance of contravention and a penalty (Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 1 lakh) for continuing or repeated offences for furnishing any false statement. Imprisonment (up to 1 year) and fine (up to Rs. 1,000) removed for obstructing an officer of the Board in the exercise of any power.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority Act, 1985 (APEDA): Fine (up to Rs. 5000) converted to a warning for the first instance of contravention and a penalty (minimum Rs. 10,000) for subsequent contravention for failure to furnish any return or furnishing a false report.

The Road Transport Corporations Act, 1950: Fine (up to Rs. 500) converted to penalty (up to Rs. 500) for breach of any rules made by State Government.

Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, also proposes amendments to facilitate Ease of Living.

Over 40 provisions are proposed for amendment in the NDMC Act for substituting the erstwhile Rateable Value Method of Property Tax collection with the Unit Area Method (UAM), a clear, formula-based approach; simplifying the assessment process, reducing the scope for subjectivity and enhancing compliance.

As many as 20 amendments are also proposed under the Motor Vehicle Act, with the aim to provide relaxation for compliance for citizens. These include allowing vehicle registration throughout the State instead of a particular jurisdiction, providing a grace period of thirty days after the expiry of the licence, during which the licence shall continue to be effective, increasing the time period for reporting cancellation of registration for vehicles from fourteen days to thirty days, etc.

''(The Bill) be referred to a Select Committee of the Lok Sabha consisting of the Members to be nominated by the Speaker. The terms and conditions regarding the Committee will be decided by the Speaker," the minister said as he moved the Bill in the Lower House.

He added that the Committee shall make a report by the first day of the next Parliament session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor