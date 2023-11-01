Jana Small Finance Bank and Manipal Academy of BFSI Launch 'Aspiring Bankers Program'

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1: Manipal Academy of BFSI has partnered with Jana Small Finance Bank to launch the 'Aspiring Bankers Program', aimed to hire and train the next generation of Personal Bankers for Jana Small Finance Bank.

The program, offered by the Manipal Academy of BFSI is aimed at identifying talent and providing intensive on-the-job training. It aims to create a robust talent pipeline for Jana Small Finance Bank, serving the diverse communities of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The program is open to individuals with a graduate degree. Candidates enrolled in this program will be trained by Manipal Academy of BFSI for various tasks on the job including, lead generation, new customer acquisition, customer relationship management, account management, and more leading to the overall revenue growth of the bank in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In addition, candidates will learn to nurture existing relations, maintain process hygiene, and enable digital modes of banking across transactions, payments, investments/loans, and shopping.

The Aspiring Bankers Program course spans three months and the fee is rupees 99,000/- + taxes. The three-month course split into, one-month training on campus and two months of on-the-job training. The candidate will receive rupees 10,000/- stipend during the one-month campus training and rupees 20,000/- for two months of on-the-job training. Post completion of the course, the candidate will join Jana Small Finance Bank as an Assistant Manager for the role of a Personal Banker. The compensation for a Personal Banker includes an annual salary of Rs 3,40,000/- along with performance-based incentives. The course fee is fully refunded in two years of employment with the bank.

Amit Raj Bakshi, Chief Human Resource Officer, of Jana Small Finance Bank comments, "As we launch the 'Aspiring Bankers Program' in collaboration with Manipal Academy of BFSI, we are taking a significant step towards nurturing and empowering the next generation of banking professionals. This program not only identifies and trains talent but also ensures that they are well-equipped to serve our customers with the highest level of expertise and dedication. We believe that by investing in these aspiring bankers, we are not just shaping their careers, but also enhancing the banking experience for our customers. At Jana Small Finance Bank, our commitment to customer-centric service remains unwavering, and this initiative is a testament to that commitment."

Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer Manipal Global Education Services comments, "We are excited to work with Jana Small Finance Bank to strengthen their new workforce with today's skills. The course is structured keeping the customer at the heart of every transaction as is the core element of all services by the bank. Digitized services learning, banking basics and on-the-job training guarantee we create banking professionals out of young graduates. Manipal's strong people-first approach and mindset-mapped learning ensures the new employees are aligned with the company's business goals and have a growth-oriented approach in their work."

