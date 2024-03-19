Janhvi Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur Turn Showstoppers for KALKI Fashion at LFW'24

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], March 19: KALKI's most special and coveted couture collection of the year, budded, then blossomed and bloomed beautifully, unfurling its petals, and taking wings, leading to soaring heights at the LAKME FASHION WEEK in partnership with FDCI. Everyone was left awestruck and dazzled by the immense beauty exuded at the show!

The marriage of craftsmanship and creativity led to the birth of INARA. It's an ode to the infinite charm of cherry blossoms, dignity, and luxury combined with elegance, hence heralding the soul-crushing spirit of spring and summer!

Offering a lavish and varied collection of intricacy and design, the collection offers a choice to suit all desires and passions. The color palette of the collection paints a picture of serene beauty and opulence. Deep burgundy, blossom peach, lavender, shades of aqua blue, lime sorbet green, and the evergreen classic bridal lehengas in tones of pinks and reds infuse them with a sense of enchantment and sophistication. Be it the gorgeous bridal ensembles any bride would aspire for to any fusion or global attire, they have it all!

The culmination of floral motifs and 3D geometric crafted into perfection in each garment is something to behold. With tassels and fringes adding much beauty and delight to the ensemble, the collection further has a section only for evening wear, to suit every occasion as well. From weddings to western gowns that will add elegance and help you grace formal events, there's so much served along with a beautiful color palette to get enamored by! If an urge arises for romance, one can opt for the flowy drapes and skirts to spend a cozy moment under the moonlit skies.

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for KALKI, beautifully showcasing their labor of love in her stunning outfit. She shares her experience, saying, "I'm absolutely loving my first time with KALKI! The outfit feels like a fairytale, especially with its beautiful handwoven details. Being their muse is such an honor, and I'm grateful for this unforgettable experience. And INARA? It's a whirlwind of emotions with its vibrant colors that are sure to steal hearts."

Janhvi's outfit presents KALKI's ravishing Fish Cut Lehenga with handcrafted intricate details. Featuring stunning cut dana, tiki work, and kali embroidery, complemented by crystals, tassels, and floral motifs with a geometric mix, this masterpiece exudes ethnic elegance with chic sophistication for the modern bride. Perfect for wedding occasions, it promises to elevate your style effortlessly to an all new level.

Aditya Roy Kapoor charmed the audience in his true style, walking the ramp with Janhvi. Aditya, being KALKI's first-ever male showstopper, says, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be KALKI's first-ever male showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week." His long jacket ensemble was breathtaking with a celestial shine, a masterpiece of style and craftsmanship. This open jacket seamlessly incorporates a waistcoat, tuxedo, shirt, and pants, creating an air of unmatched sophistication. Intricate geometric designs, meticulously hand-embroidered with cut dana artistry, this majestic apparel is a wardrobe essential that will command attention with its effortless charm.

"I'm feeling great in this sharp silhouette. It has a classic yet contemporary feel to it, and I think the KALKI team has absolutely nailed it! Walking alongside Janhvi was truly a fun experience for me! I'm grateful to KALKI for inviting me to be part of such an iconic event." For Aditya's outfit, KALKI introduced the bespoke silhouette from the enchanting INARA Collection! The allure is an extension of Aditya's personality, with luxurious fabric and intricate detailing that elevate every aspect with a sharp look. Perfect for a dazzling wedding or ravishing red carpet look, this masterpiece is destined to create a fashion moment like no other!

Director of KALKI, Nishit Gupta expressed about latest couture, "INARA holds a special place in my heart. It's a reflection of my love for nature's beauty and the boundless creativity of human expression. These pieces are more than just garments; they are invitations to celebrate life's most precious moments. Whether it's a traditional wedding, a glamorous soiree, or a romantic evening under the stars, INARA offers timeless elegance for every occasion."

Step into the enchanting world of bridal fashion with KALKI's captivating collection of 2024 bridal lehengas. Experience the epitome of elegance at KALKI flagship stores and exclusive pop-ups in multiple cities, online at Kalkifashion.com, and through video shopping for our esteemed global clientele.

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's graceful ramp walk presented the audience with a sight to behold and admire, making it a solid memory etched in the books for KALKI. Stay tuned to their Instagram to get exclusive updates for the grand unveil of this latest couture!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor