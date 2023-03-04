Janu Tokyo: The new luxury hospitality destination in Japan to open in Autumn 2023

Pioneering a new direction in luxury hospitality, Aman's sister brand Janu is set to open its first hotel, Janu Tokyo, this autumn. Translated as 'soul' in Sanskrit, Janu will deliver an elevated guest experience akin to Aman, while providing a spirited social scene in contrast to Aman's whisper-quiet seclusion. Through Janu's appreciation of cuisine, art, design and service, Janu Tokyo will reflect and celebrate the city's rich, cultural fabric. Presenting a soulful setting in Tokyo's much anticipated 'Modern Urban Village', Azabudai Hills, Janu Tokyo will feature 122 spacious guest rooms, a vibrant dining scene, one of the largest wellness facilities in the city, as well as invigorating and restorative experiences to rekindle the soul.

Thirty years in-the-making, Azabudai Hills is an 8.1-hectare hub created and managed by Japan's leading developer Mori Building Co. Ltd. This new dynamic heart of the city will thrive in perfect synergy with the values of Janu, which seeks to nurture purposeful connection and to bring people together. Imbuing an energy that appeals to those desiring greater purpose and inner contentment - Janu provides a balance between personal fulfillment and relaxation - all underpinned by Aman's DNA and commitment to guest experience with timeless design, intuitive service and deep roots in each destination.

Claiming 13 floors in total, from the ground up, Janu Tokyo is located in the B-2 District Tower designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners with interiors by long-term Aman collaborator Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects. All 122 light-filled guest rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows with the majority having private balconies with views of the iconic Tokyo Tower or surrounding greenery. Ranging from 55sqm Deluxe Rooms to the 284sqm Janu Suite, there will be an abundance of connecting rooms encouraging travel with family and friends.

Bringing a contemporary and creative zest for life to Azabudai Hills' hospitality scene, Janu Tokyo will be home to six restaurants as well as a bar, lounge and garden terrace. Each will exude the brand's signature energy inspired by connection, balance and exploration, including a patisserie, a vibrant Italian food emporium and a grill restaurant complete with an open kitchen and bar. The property will be home to two Japanese restaurants, the first serving the finest and freshest sushi and the second a sumibiyaki menu. This is in addition to a Chinese restaurant with a host of private dining venues.

The Janu Wellness Centre, spanning over 4,000 sqm, will be one of the largest wellness facilities of any luxury hotel in Tokyo. Entirely rethinking the idea of balance, and with a social wellness and goal setting concept at its core, the space goes above and beyond the common notions of spa with a contemporary take on traditional wellness beliefs.

On property, group classes and shared experiences will be realised through a range of facilities including five movement studios offering spinning, boxing, yoga, Pilates and simulated golf training, this is in addition to seven treatment rooms and a large gym featuring functional and circuit training equipment. An extensive hydrotherapy and thermal area, centred around a 25-metre heated lap pool, will also have a separate Lounge Pool, traditionally a place for socialising in Japan, as well as two Spa Houses.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman and Janu, said, "The development and creation of Janu has been born from Aman Group's long-term strategic vision, responding to the demand from our wider cohort of guests and the luxury traveller for the hallmarks of the Aman offering in terms of service and excellent design, but with a different pace and spirit. There is great appetite in the market for experiences and destinations which encourage connection, adventure, and memorable interactions. Janu has been designed to cater to this increasing demand, seeking pioneering destinations which have an energy and vibrancy reflecting the values of the brand for our first outpost. Being part of the Azabudai Hills project sets the benchmark for the brand and all other Janus to come and, with Janu Tokyo a fitting flagship, we can connect to the heart of this vibrant community and an inspirational 'new world' hub of culture and art."

The capital's newest landmark, Azabudai Hills, is a 'Modern Urban Village' in the heart of Tokyo. This new community reflects Janu's purpose of nurturing kindred spirits and collective moments. This visionary lifestyle district, centred around green spaces and wellbeing, is planned for completion this year. Led by Mori Building Co. Ltd., Azabudai Hills has one of the world's leading architects Thomas Heatherwick at the helm, who seamlessly weaves offices, residences, a hotel, international school, shops, restaurants and cultural facilities into the fabric of everyday life, attracting multi-generations for both work and leisure. The development will also be home to Aman Residences, Tokyo, located in a separate building from Janu Tokyo. Set to complete in 2023, the urban residences, designed by Yabu Pushelberg, will offer just 91 exclusive homes, as well as lifestyle services and a residents-only 1,400sqm Aman Spa with panoramic city views, providing owners with a sanctuary literally and figuratively at the pinnacle of city life.

Janu Tokyo's pre-opening and launch have been entrusted to Noriko Tanaka, who will serve as Janu's first General Manager. The ideal hospitality professional with her wealth of knowledge in the destination, Noriko's experience includes spending the past four years as General Manager at Amanemu, in Japan's Ise Shima region.

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 34 exquisitely serene hotels and resorts. ranging from the urban to the remote, in 20 destinations across the globe, of which 12 feature Aman Branded Residences. Aman has a further ten projects in the pipeline with several under construction. In recent years, Aman Group has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens including Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (2020), ready-to-wear collection The Essentials by Aman (2021) and performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023). With innovation a cornerstone of the brand's philosophy, in 2020 Aman Group welcomed a new hotel brand, Janu - meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Seven forthcoming Janu hotels are in the pipeline for the brand including Tokyo (2023) and AlUla in Saudi Arabia which are currently under construction.

The concept of the Azabudai Hills is a "Modern Urban Village" in the heart of Tokyo filled with lush greenery that will bringing people closer together and building a new community. The project will seamlessly weave offices, residences, a hotel, an international school, retail shops, restaurants and cultural facilities into the fabric of everyday life, encompassing work, learning, recreation, interaction and relaxation. 30 years in the making, this visionary project aims to create "a city within a city", which will constitute the "Hills of the future.' The vast 8.1 hectare area will feature a verdant urban oasis of some 24,000sqm of green space, including a 6,000sqm central square. This new city will have a total floor area of 861,500sqm, including 213,900sqm of office space. A project of this scale is comparable to Roppongi Hills, and the project, a massive urban renewal undertaking that will revitalize a large area of central Tokyo.

Mori Building is an innovative urban developer based in Tokyo. The company is committed to maximizing the magnetic power of cities by creating and nurturing safe, sustainable and cosmopolitan urban centers based on its unique Vertical Garden City concept of high-rise centers for business, education, leisure and residence. The concept is applied in the company's many leading-edge projects, including ARK Hills, Roppongi Hills and Toranomon Hills in Tokyo and the Shanghai World Financial Center. Mori Building is also engaged in real estate leasing, project management and consultation.

