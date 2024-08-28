Janvi Malkan and Yash Meena selected to represent NIFD Global at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Day 1 of NIFD GLOBAL Design Carnival, organised in collaboration with Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, wows with cutting-edge designs, setting the stage for a week of innovation

NIFD Global's five-day Design Carnival 2024 kicked off today, unveiling an exciting display of creativity and innovation by the talented Gen Z design students.

On Day 1 of the event, Janvi Malkan from NIFD Global Mumbai Andheri Centre and Yash Meena from NIFD Global New Delhi West Centre emerged as winners in the Fashion Design and Interior Design categories, respectively. From more than 1,000 entries, only 80 were shortlisted for the Design Carnival, with 16 advancing on the first day.

The event's prestigious jury included industry luminaries such as Interior Designer Kaushik Saha, Fashion Designer Archana Jaju, Creative Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker Neeraj Gaba, and Shefalee Vasudev, Editor-in-Chief of The Voice of Fashion, who provided live scoring for each presentation. Bollywood actor and celebrity host Aman Verma hosted the event, blending glamour and motivation.

NIFD Global's Design Carnival brings together the most talented fashion and interior design students from NIFD Global Centres across India, offering them a platform to showcase their vision, inspiration, and passion for design.

Sneha NB from NIFD Global Hubli Centre earned the first runner-up spot in the Fashion Design category. Ananya and Aman from NIFD Global Patiala Centre were named the second runners-up. In the Interior Design category, Meghna Basu from NIFD Global Kolkata Salt Lake Centre was awarded the first runner-up, while Kanish K Jain from NIFD Global Chennai Centre secured the second runner-up position.

This bi-annual event underscores NIFD Global's commitment to empowering future designers and expanding the boundaries of design innovation. Over the course of this five-day virtual event, five winners in fashion design and five in interior design will be selected, each earning a prestigious spot at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Fashion design winners will present their collections at NIFD Global 'The Runway' show during Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, while interior design winners will create sets for designer shows at the same event. Winners will also receive substantial cash prizes and mentorship from distinguished design experts at RISE Worldwide.

Under the theme "Cityscapes and Style," students explored the intersection of urban architecture, fashion, and design, creating innovative works that reflect global cities' dynamic energy and elegance.

Other participants who advanced on Day 1 include Diya Lodha from NIFD Global Chennai; Neha Gurunath Madke, Shruti Maurya, and Kirtika Singh from NIFD Global Kalyan; Tanu Shree Lohiya from NIFD Global Gandhinagar; Sudipa Manna and Rajdeep Saha from NIFD Global Kolkata Salt Lake; Vaishnavi Gupta from NIFD Global New Delhi West; Keerti Sameer Bhosale from NIFD Global Mumbai Andheri; Sanya Sinha and Sony Kumari from NIFD Global Patna; and Sia Sharma from NIFD Global Patiala.

Their work impressed and set a new standard for what young designers can achieve. The competition at Design Carnival 2024 is fierce, with students vying for the chance to catapult their careers to new heights.

Top celebrities are Mentors to NIFD GLOBAL students: Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, to name a few.

To learn more about NIFD Global's comprehensive programs offered through the School of Design, School of Management, and School of Beauty, please visit www.nifdglobal.com

