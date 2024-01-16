Janvi Tanna Wins Best Avant-Garde Designer in Non-wearable category at National Designer Awards 2023

New Delhi (India), January 16: Janvi Tanna, hailing from Ulhasnagar, Mumbai, is a name-making wave in the world of fashion. Her entrepreneurial journey took flight in 2022 when she founded ‘JT Label,’ marking the onset of a remarkable expedition in the realm of design and style.

Reflecting on her formative years, Janvi reminisces about her initial foray into fashion as a student at Pearl Academy Mumbai in 2018. It was there that she honed her craft in fashion designing, delving deep into the nuances of the creative process. Her education was not just limited to the classroom; Janvi supplemented her learning with hands-on experiences through internships at bridal boutiques, clothing manufacturers, and fashion labels.

However, the road to establishing a fashion brand is no easy feat. Janvi acknowledges the challenges inherent in an industry characterized by ever-evolving consumer preferences and the constant quest for originality. Embracing the dynamism of the field, she expanded her skill set by undertaking a digital course in 3D CLO, recognizing its potential in offering clients a clearer visualization of her designs.

Speaking of her achievements, Janvi proudly recounts her participation in the esteemed World Designer Award. Venturing into five diverse garment categories was her way of pushing creative boundaries and testing her mettle. Her daring approach bore fruit as she clinched the accolade for Best Avant-Garde Designer in the Non-wearable category.

For Janvi, fashion extends beyond superficial appearances; it embodies an art form that influences perceptions and societal expressions. She emphasizes the pivotal role of a fashion designer in not just creating clothing but also in providing individuals with symbolic elements to articulate their personalities and beliefs.

Her message reverberates with a profound truth—while attire embellishes the exterior, true allure emanates from within. Janvi advocates that a vibrant spirit forms the crux of one’s appeal, transcending mere garments to exude an aura ready to conquer the world.

In her relentless pursuit of originality and vision for a society where attire is a means of self-expression, Janvi Tanna continues to imprint her unique imprint in the ever-evolving tapestry of fashion.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor