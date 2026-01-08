Japan protests China’s gas field exploration: Report

New Delhi, Jan 8 Japan has lodged a diplomatic protest over China's operation of mobile drilling rigs in waters on the Chinese side of the Japan‑China median line in the East China Sea, according to its foreign ministry.

The ministry confirmed the activity, believed to be exploratory drilling for a new gas field, after the Japan Coast Guard issued a navigation warning about the vessels’ movements.

Tokyo said the protest was submitted through diplomatic channels last Friday. The incident revives tensions over maritime resource development in the East China Sea, where the two countries’ exclusive economic zones are divided by a median line.

In 2008, Tokyo and Beijing agreed to jointly develop gas fields in the area, but China has allegedly constructed several drilling facilities on its side of the median line separating the exclusive economic zones of the two countries in the sea.

China's Ministry of Commerce had earlier this month announced an immediate ban on exports of all dual-use items with potential military applications to Japan, citing national security concerns. Dual-use items refer to goods, software and technologies that are intended for legitimate civilian applications but may also be repurposed for military use.

Japan had earlier denounced a "structure" built by China in the disputed waters in August.

The new tensions regarding drilling rigs occur amid already strained Sino‑Japanese ties following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in early November about a Taiwan contingency.

Beijing launched a sharp protest after Takaichi, known for her pro-Taiwan stance, stated before a parliamentary committee on November 7, 2025 that a military attack on Taiwan could amount to a 'survival-threatening situation' for Japan, hinting at a potential response involving the Japanese Self-Defence Forces.

The Japanese government then announced plans to issue a safety notice to its students studying at schools and universities across China.

