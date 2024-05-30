Japan willing to work with Adani group, says Ambassador Suzuki after meeting Gautam Adani

New Delhi [India], May 30 : Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan, indicated that Japan is looking forward to working with Adani Group after meeting Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group on May 29.

The ambassador took to social media platform X to share his insights after visiting Mundra Port, and Khavda.

"Had a fantastic meeting with Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani group. Deeply grateful for his warm friendship, and his commitment to strengthening the special partnership between Japan and India. Eagerly looking forward to working together into the future," ambassador Suzuki said in his post.

https://x.com/HiroSuzukiAmbJP/status/1796173401633038658

Japanese ambassador expressed gratitude for the commitment shown by Adani to enhance the partnership between Japan and India.

On May 29, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani posted on the social media platform X to convey his insights following his meeting with Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki.

"Had a very engaging discussion with Amb Hiroshi Suzuki of Japan. We are grateful for his visit to our Mundra Port and to Khavda where we are building the world's largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Park of 30 GW capacity. The Ambassador's appreciation for India's culture, the value he places on our partnership and his tremendous support for India are truly inspiring," Adani said in his post on X.

As claimed by Adani, the coal to port company is building world's largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Park of 30 GW capacity.

Th project is being developed by Adani Green Energy Limited. It will be the largest largest power plant on the earth after the completion. It covers an area of 538 sq km on arid ground in Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat, the company claims.

Its area is nearly as big as Mumbai and five times larger than Paris. On February 14, 2024, 551 MW of solar energy was transferred from the project to the national grid for the first time. Adani Green Energy Limited will invest roughly Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the project.

The visit by Ambassador Suzuki to the Khavda project site and the Mundra Port demonstrates Japan's interest in and support for India's renewable energy industry.

Japan has been actively funding infrastructure projects in the country, among them Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project (IV), The Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, Phulbari-Goeragre section of NH 127B, Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, and Dedicated Freight Corridor Project are some of the major projects.

