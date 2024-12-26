Japanese crisis management firm Spectee launches disaster monitoring service in Philippines

Tokyo [Japan], December 26 : Spectee, a Japanese crisis management company founded by CEO Kenjiro Murakami, has launched its cutting-edge "Visualization of Crisis" service in the Philippines.

This system, designed to monitor and manage disasters like earthquakes, floods, typhoons, and criminal accidents, gathers real-time visual and textual information from social media platforms (SNS) and official sources.

Using AI, it analyses this data and provides fact-checked reports to subscribers, including government agencies, businesses, and media outlets in Japan.

The foundation of Spectee was laid after Murakami's personal experience with the devastating 2011 East Japan Earthquake. The crisis highlighted the need for a system to prevent and manage disasters in real time, which led to the development of the company's current services.

By providing immediate access to verified crisis information, Spectee has helped Japan maintain a resilient society and respond quickly to emergencies.

The system supports rapid evacuations, protects supply chains, and ensures the safety of social life.The company's innovative approach includes gathering diverse official data, such as climate hazard maps, river water flow information, and earthquake symptoms. This data, combined with crowdsourced information from SNS, is analyzed using artificial intelligence to ensure timely and accurate crisis management.

In December 2024, Spectee expanded its services abroad, launching in the Philippines, a country often affected by typhoons and natural disasters. The Philippines office of civil defence, responsible for disaster prevention, traditionally only gathers information once a disaster strikes.

Spectee's system offers a more proactive approach, providing a free service that includes 100 types of critical data to 80 users. The system will become a paid service in 2026. The Philippines marks the first international expansion for Spectee, with plans to extend the system to India and other Asian countries in the near future.

CEO Kenjiro Murakami's vision is to provide this technology globally, ensuring safe and comfortable social lives worldwide by empowering countries to handle crises with real-time, data-driven insights.As natural disasters continue to threaten many parts of the world, Spectee's expansion underscores the growing need for innovative, technology-driven solutions in crisis management.

