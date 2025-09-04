Japanese firms to play a pivotal role across India's semiconductor value chain: Deloitte

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Japanese companies are set to play a critical role in shaping India's semiconductor mission as the country gears up to become a USD 100 billion semiconductor market by 2030, noted Deloitte India.

In a written reply toquestions, P.S. Easwaran, Partner & Supply Chain Leader, Deloitte India, said that the growth of the semiconductor sector in India will be boosted by the USD 10 billion incentive scheme of the government under the Indian Semiconductor Mission.

"India's semiconductor market is projected to reach over USD 100 billion by the end of this decade, and nearly 30-35 per cent of this demand will be met through domestic manufacturing," noted Easwaran

However, he emphasised that achieving this aspiration will require strong international partnerships with established semiconductor ecosystems, and Japan plays a very important role in this journey, given its leadership in semiconductor materials and equipment.

"Japan currently accounts for manufacturing of nearly 50 per cent of the world's semiconductor materials including photoresists, specialty chemicals, gases, and wet chemicals, and one-third of equipment, making it a key partner of choice in scaling India's manufacturing base and creation of a robust ecosystem." These strengths make Japan a "partner of choice" for India to scale its semiconductor ecosystem, Easwaran highlighted.

The India-Japan partnership is already taking shape through landmark projects involving technology collaboration and equipment supply by Japanese firms for semiconductor facilities in India. Strategic initiatives such as the India-Japan Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership of July 2023 and the Digital Partnership 2.0 announced in August 2025 are aimed at strengthening joint research, design innovation, and talent development.

Easwaran said a partnership with Japan can fast-track India's journey to becoming a leading semiconductor manufacturer by 2030.

"India creates scale and develops talent, Japan could bring class-leading technologies and support the creation of the ecosystem involving equipment, materials and chemicals. Together this partnership can fast-track India's journey to becoming a leading semiconductor manufacturer by 2030," noted Easwaran.

Deloitte outlined five areas where Japanese companies can add significant value to India's semiconductor value chains. It includes Fab equipment supply and manufacturing, materials supply, Packaging and testing (OSAT/ATMP), Design and R&D collaborations and talent developments through Joint skilling and exchange programs, which will help India scale its engineering talent pool.

Japanese companies have invested heavily in India, mainly in automobiles, logistics parks and Industrial corridors. Seiji Ota, Partner, Deloitte India, expects Japanese investments in India to tilt toward electronics manufacturing, electric vehicles (EVs), and green technologies.

"The next wave of Japanese investments will clearly focus on high-tech electronics, EV ecosystems, and sustainability-linked manufacturing, aligning with India's Make in India and Net Zero 2070 goals," said Seiji Ota

Deloitte expect USD 300-400 million of Japanese investments in EV and battery supply chains. A motor-generator facility in Uttar Pradesh and lithium-ion cell production to support hybrid and electric vehicles have already been announced. A Japanese multilayer ceramic capacitor plant in Tamil Nadu has been set up to serve smartphones, automotive and industrial electronics.

