Japan’s Kubota to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 8 Under the leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the high-level delegation from the state, which is on an official visit to Japan, visited the Kubota Tractor Plant located in Osaka on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Chief Minister met with senior officials of the company and held detailed discussions on potential investment and opportunities for technical collaboration in the agricultural equipment manufacturing sector in the state.

During the meeting, Kubota announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Haryana in collaboration with Escorts. This investment by Kubota will prove to be a major step forward for both the industrial and agricultural sectors of Haryana.

It will not only bring modern agricultural technology to the state but also create numerous employment opportunities for local youth, a statement by the government said.

The delegation included the state’s Minister for Industries and Commerce, Rao Narbir Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce Amit Kumar Agrawal, Managing Director of HSIIDC Yash Garg, among other senior officials.

The Chief Minister appreciated the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and innovation-based production system, stating that Haryana is an agriculture-dominated state and therefore has the potential to become a major hub for agricultural equipment manufacturing.

He invited the company to invest in Haryana and establish a local manufacturing unit.

Kubota officials expressed keen interest in investing in the state. The delegation shared information about the government’s industry-friendly policies, stating that the state government is creating a strong industrial environment to attract investors.

They said that simple and transparent procedures have been adopted in Haryana for setting up industries, ensuring that investors receive timely approvals.

