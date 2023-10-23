Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon: A Marathon for Water Conservation in the Heart of Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: The national capital is all set to witness the grand event of Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon, a Run for Water on 29th October following the triumphant Neerathons in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad this year where over 5,300+ passionate individuals came together for the cause of water conservation.

IPA Neerathon embodies the Indian Plumbing Association's unwavering commitment to raising awareness about water's critical importance among the general public.

Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon is a Water Awareness Festival which will be held on Sunday, 29th October with 3 run categories including 3km, 5km and 10 km starting from the legendary Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, traversing through Kartavya Path. IPA Neerathon Delhi is supported by Ministry of Jal Shakti, NDMC, and the Rotary Club of Delhi and Rotary International District 3011 and Lead Club, Rotary Club of Delhi Central.

The reporting time and flag off timing for different categories is as follows.

10 km (timed run)- reporting time: 5:45 am and run at 6:15

5 km (timed run) - reporting time: 6:15 am and run at 6:45 am

3 km (fun run) - reporting time: 6:30 am and run at 7:00 am

Prize distribution will start at 7:30 am

At Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium entry is from Gate no 3 opposite Delhi high court next to underground parking or Gate no 4 at Mathura Road after high court turning before national sports club of India. Ample parking is available inside stadium and runners can also use high court parking.

Every runner gets a medal, e- certificate, Save water kit, Dry Fit T shirt, Brooks vouchers and healthy refreshment. Delhi 6 morning delicacy and some continent breakfast also will be available on counters.

In keeping with IPA's commitment to water conservation, each participant will receive two complimentary aerators, empowering them to reduce water flow at home or work without any inconvenience.

There are various age categories and prizes for each age category amounting to a total of Rs 2,50,000. Winners also get Brooks vouchers and Nutrileague gift hampers.

Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon Delhi is unique and interesting with a dedicated area for friends and family, special recognition for three generations running together, and prizes for complete families participating as a unit. Furthermore, there are special prizes for runners in national political leader dress, actor / actress dress, youngest male and female, oldest male & female, youngest couple, oldest couple.

"I extend a heartfelt invitation to water enthusiasts, institutions, welfare societies, and Delhi's diverse communities to unite for this vital cause of water conservation. If there is water, there is life", said Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora, IPA National President.

Jaquar IPA Neerathon Delhi is endorsed by diverse range of distinguished individuals, spanning sports icons, law enforcement figures, and accomplished leaders across various domains. Notable supporters include Jitendra Mani Tripathi, IPS - Deputy Director of Delhi Police Academy; Veteran Air Cmde Sanjay Aneja VSM (Retd); Netra Singh, AGM at State Bank of India and an avid running enthusiast; Tarun Walecha, Head Coach of RUNXTREME & FitWithT; Urvashi Anand- certified functional trainer from FTI Global, Bipin Kaul, holder of the Ultraman Aus 2018 title and participant in the Paris-Brest-Paris Randonneur 2015; Shikha Pahwa- avid runner in Ladakh Ultra Marathon, Kunal Julka, a prolific runner with a global footprint, boasting participation in marathons worldwide; and Dr. Harjeet Kaur, a renowned Paediatrician, passionate runner, and committed Yoga Trainer.

Strong Partnerships and Sponsorships:

The event is supported by industry partners including Jaquar Group, APL Apollo, Neer Drains, Ashirwad Pipes, and Prince Pipes. Furthermore, it is benefiting from the collective support of esteemed associations including IGBC, FSAI, ISHRAE, IIA, IIID, and NAREDCO.

Medical partner is Indraprastha Apollo, the Physio Partner is DUSPRO (Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University), Nutrileague is Energy Partner and and Running Partner is Brooks. Brooks is giving Rs 2000 vouchers to all runners.

Join Now and Make a Difference:

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this inspiring movement. Join now to contribute to the conservation of our planet's most precious resource: water. Register today on www.ipaneerathon.com.

For more information, please contact Nivedita Sharma at acep@indianplumbing.org.

