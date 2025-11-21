Jaro Education Strengthens Its National Footprint and Transforms Professional Learning Across Bharat

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: Jaro Education Limited, a public listed and one of India's leading edtech companies, continues to redefine the future of executive education in India. Founded in 2009 as a bootstrap, self-funded and profit-making organisation from day one, Jaro has risen as the first mover and true pioneer in the executive and online education industry. The company's journey reflects resilience, academic excellence and an unwavering belief that quality education can transform lives across every corner of the country.

Over the past sixteen years, Jaro Education has transformed the careers of more than 3,500,000+ professionals by offering programs that combine global academic standards with deep industry relevance. With its strong domain expertise and understanding of executive learning, the company caters to learners across every stage of their career journey. From entry-level professionals to seasoned executives and C-suite leaders, Jaro provides future-focused programs that unlock growth, build confidence and create new pathways for long-term success.

Today, Jaro Education offers more than 230+ management, technology and techno functional programs in collaboration with some of the world's and India's most reputed institutions. Its partners include Massachusetts Institute of Technology Institute for Data, Systems, and Society, Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Mumbai, IIM Indore, IIM Tiruchirappalli, IIT Madras Pravartak, CEP IIT Delhi, E&ICT IIT Guwahati, XLRI Jamshedpur, Symbiosis International University and many others. This unmatched academic network positions Jaro as one of India's most trusted names in high-impact professional learning.

As part of its national expansion strategy, Jaro Education continues to strengthen its presence across the country. With established centres already in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Kochi, the company has witnessed firsthand the ambition and potential of learners from every region. Building on this strong foundation, Jaro has expanded further into Tier II and III cities by opening new centres in Kolkata, Nagpur, Jaipur and Indore. These centres provide personalised guidance, expert counselling and structured support to professionals who are determined to progress but often lack direct access to high-quality executive education. Through this expansion, Jaro is giving wings to the dreams of thousands of learners who aspire to rise and create better futures for themselves and their families.

Jaro Education has also taken a powerful step toward democratising access to upskilling through its collaboration with Jio, one of India's most influential digital platforms. Through JioFiber and JioAirFiber Set-Top Boxes via JioStore, the company has launched freemium learning programs in Artificial Intelligence, Product Management, Leadership and Brand Building. This initiative brings expert-led education directly into Indian homes, especially in Tier II and III towns where accessibility and affordability have traditionally been barriers. By enabling millions to upskill free of cost, Jaro is fostering a culture of continuous learning across Bharat.

To inspire the next generation of ambitious professionals, Jaro Education introduced a nationwide brand film featuring National Award winning actor Vikrant Massey. The film speaks directly to youth of India who dream of moving ahead but need the right support to begin their journey. Through his heartfelt portrayal, Vikrant encourages learners to believe in themselves, pursue career growth and prioritise upskilling as the foundation of success. His relatable message has resonated deeply with audiences, strengthening Jaro's position as a trusted career catalyst for aspirational India.

These milestones reflect Jaro Education's post IPO vision of creating one of India's most impactful and future ready learning ecosystems. The company stands out for its academic depth, strong institutional collaborations and purpose-led approach to nation building. By bridging opportunity gaps, nurturing talent across geographies and preparing professionals for the demands of a fast-evolving world, Jaro continues to contribute meaningfully to India's journey toward a Viksit Bharat.

Jaro Education remains committed to empowering learners with opportunities that elevate careers, strengthen confidence and create lasting impact. With its pioneering spirit, unwavering focus on quality and dedication to transforming lives, the company continues to shape the future of professional education in India.

