Jaro Institute Announces 20% Interim Dividend for FY2025-26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd has announced a 20% interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, reinforcing the company's strong financial position and positive momentum following its recent listing. The interim dividend has been declared within the first quarter of listing, underlining management's confidence in cash flows, liquidity, and balance sheet strength.

The Board of Directors approved the interim dividend as part of the company's capital allocation strategy, reflecting its focus on delivering shareholder value while continuing to invest in long-term growth. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been set as January 16, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before January 31, 2026, in line with applicable regulatory requirements.

The announcement signifies a key milestone in Jaro Institute's evolution as a publicly listed entity. Declaring an interim dividend so early after listing highlights the company's strong operational foundation, disciplined financial management, and readiness to operate with transparency and consistency in the public markets.

Following its listing, Jaro Institute has continued to strengthen its core operations, maintain robust financial controls, and focus on efficiency across business functions. The interim dividend reflects the company's ability to generate healthy cash flows while maintaining sufficient headroom to support ongoing initiatives and strategic priorities.

The decision also signals confidence in the company's financial planning and capital discipline. By balancing shareholder returns with reinvestment, Jaro Institute is reinforcing its positioning as a company focused on sustainable growth, operational stability, and long-term value creation.

Jaro Institute's performance and capital decisions are aligned with its broader objective of building a resilient and scalable organisation. The company continues to focus on strengthening institutional partnerships, improving operational efficiencies, and maintaining a conservative financial approach, ensuring stability while pursuing growth opportunities.

For shareholders and market participants, the interim dividend provides early validation of the company's post-listing strategy and management's execution capabilities. It reflects a clear intent to build trust and credibility in the public markets through consistent performance and disciplined decision-making.

The announcement further strengthens Jaro Institute's positioning as a financially sound organisation within the education and professional learning space. The company's focus on governance, transparency, and efficient capital deployment continues to support its long-term ambitions as it expands its presence and capabilities.

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjay Salunkhe, Founder & Managing Director, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd, said: "The interim dividend declaration reflects our confidence in the company's financial position and cash-flow strength. We continue to follow a disciplined approach to capital allocation, ensuring that shareholder returns are balanced with reinvestment in the business to support long-term growth."

Looking ahead, Jaro Institute remains fully committed to strengthening its operational capabilities, maintaining financial discipline, and confidently delivering on its long-term growth strategy. The interim dividend marks an important early milestone in the company's listed journey, reinforcing its commitment to value creation and long-term stakeholder confidence.

