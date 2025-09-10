Jashn Agnihotri Shines Through 'The Healthcare Iconic Fashion and Awards (HIFAA) Held In Goa

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 10: Jashn Agnihotri is a new generation actor and model who has been seen in prominent and exciting roles in many movies, web series and TV ads. Slowly and steadily, she is making her mark in the world of acting with her outstanding performances, which have made the industry take notice of her exceptional talent as an actor.

Jashn Agnihotri is also known as a professional model and a fashionista who has graced many fashion shows as a Showstopper across the country, where she easily stole the spotlight with her grace and elegance. One such occasion was 'The Healthcare Iconic Fashion and Awards (HIFAA) which was recently held in the Taj Hotel in Goa.

Jashn Agnihotri not only walked the ramp during HIFAA in her full glory, but she was also bestowed with a special award after the fashion show, in the esteemed presence of Shri Subhash Phal Desai, Honourable Social Welfare minister of Goa.

Held on 30th and 31st August in Goa, HIFAA 2025 is one of the most prestigious healthcare events, which was organised to celebrate and honour excellence in the healthcare industry while promoting innovation, awareness and collaboration across various medical disciplines. More than 500 doctors and medical professionals from across the country, representing diverse fields such as naturopathy, acupuncture, chiropractic care, modern medicine and medical therapies were present. The presence of healthcare visionaries and industry leaders made the event all the more special.

The event was a big hit as even a few of India's famous doctors walked the ramp with all models, and Jashn Agnihotri stood out as the showstopper in the most beautiful traditional indian outfit designed by The Adhya Designer, the latter being the designer of the show.

Be it films or web shows, Jashn Agnihotri has also managed to get accolades for her roles in movies, irrespective of the length of her roles. Some of the movies she featured in are Indu Sarkar, Genius, Why Cheat India, Baaghi, and India Lockdown. She also played lead roles in films like Kaisi Ye Dor, Chan Tara, Jagga Jagravan Joga, Kutte Fail, Thapp, etc.

Jashn Agnihotri was also seen in web shows like Fixers, Bhram, and Sampoorna Rishta, where she played significant parts. She also has experience working in several ads and TV commercials. She also featured in many popular music videos like Deewangi, Fall, and 6 Ekkey, through which she charmed her way into viewers' hearts.

Spotted as a celebrity guest in her various other event appearances, Jashn always manages to look beautiful and stylish, and yet again, this time, she truly shone through.

