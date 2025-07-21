Jaslok Hospital and AnginaX AI Bring India’s First Preventive AI Heart Model to Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: In a moment that could rewrite the future of Indian cardiology, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre has joined hands with AnginaX AI, India's first certified AI Doctor Assistant in cardiology, to bring a cutting-edge heart disease prevention model to Maharashtra. This is the first time such a tech-driven initiative is being embedded into everyday outpatient practice.

Let's be blunt: heart disease kills more Indians than anything else. And it's not waiting for old age anymore. But what if we could spot the threat long before it knocks? That's the promise Jaslok and AnginaX AI are bringing to life.

From Damage Control to Damage Avoided

“For decades, cardiology has been a game of damage control,” says Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Ashwin B. Mehta, Director of Cardiology at Jaslok. “With AI, we can now act before the damage begins. This isn't just a clinical advancement. It's a paradigm shift.”

The AnginaX system works by evaluating over 20 key data points, ranging from extended lipid panels and inflammation markers to genetics and lifestyle factors. Based on validated Indian clinical data, the AI generates a complete risk stratification profile, investigation plan, and tailored treatment roadmap.

“We now get clinical clarity in seconds, even in packed OPD schedules,” says senior cardiologist Dr. Ajit Desai. “That means we're not just saving lives, we're doing it faster, better, and earlier.”

Fast. Frictionless. Fearless.

One of the strongest design principles behind this initiative? Make prevention easy. Heart screening, even AI-based, has often been too expensive or intimidating. With AnginaX, Jaslok has stripped out the friction. No lengthy checkups. No big bills. Just real, actionable insights before a single chest pain occurs.

“Digital transformation is not about flashy tech. It's about timing,” says Jaslok CEO Mr. Jitendra Haryan. “We're putting speed and accuracy where they matter most, in the first patient conversation.”

Heart Prevention with a Heart

Naman Gosalia, founder of AnginaX, doesn't mince words: “The KPI for this AI wasn't code or capital, it was my mother. We only launched after it worked on her.” That trial sparked the conviction to scale it nationwide.

The Jaslok-AnginaX partnership has now launched “Dil Fit, Life Hit,” a program that seamlessly integrates this AI model into everyday OPD workflows. It's not just innovation for elite clinics, it's structured, personalized prevention for every patient walking through Jaslok's doors.

Tech That Thinks Like a Doctor

Strategic Medical Advisor Dr. Neeraj Desai frames it best: “This is a bridge between data and decision. Between missed chances and timely care. In medicine, timing is everything, and for once, we've put timing on the side of prevention.”

The initiative is already live at Jaslok, with doctors screening patients who may have otherwise gone undiagnosed. And that's just the beginning. With AnginaX built to integrate with hospitals of any size, the goal is to bring primary heart prevention to clinics across India, without altering how doctors practice, but dramatically improving what patients receive.

A New Chapter for Indian Healthcare

This isn't just a first for Maharashtra. It's a milestone for Indian medicine. In a country where 1 in 4 deaths are cardiovascular, and most cases go undetected until it's too late, Jaslok Hospital's partnership with AnginaX AI offers a rare mix of hope and hardware. The kind of change that turns clinics into command centers for proactive care.

As Jaslok leads Maharashtra's AI health frontier, the message is clear: India’s healthcare future won't just be digital, it'll be preventative, precise, and powered by conviction.

