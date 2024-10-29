Jasmino Corporation Acquires Two German Firms, Solidifies Position as 3rd Largest Company in Corrosion Protection Globally

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Jasmino Corporation Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading players in chemical process equipment engineering and corrosion protection, has announced the acquisition of two German companies, HAW Lining and GBT Buecolit. This strategic move positions Jasmino as the world's 3rd largest provider of comprehensive heavy-duty industrial anti-corrosion lining solutions. Aligned with the company's vision to become a global leader and the preferred one-stop solution provider for critical equipment in chemical-based industries, this acquisition enhances Jasmino's reach to both domestic and international customers.

HAW Lining, a pioneer in rubber linings, has been instrumental in industrial corrosion protection for over 125 years, offering critical solutions to global industrial powerhouses. As the inventor of industrial rubber lining, patented in 1920, HAW's technology has been fundamental in enabling the chemical industry revolution. With this acquisition, Jasmino now has access to the world's largest shop floor for anti-corrosive lining and one of Europe's largest equipment manufacturing facilities, spanning over 120,000 square meters. HAW's expertise and legacy in anti-corrosion solutions further strengthen Jasmino's position as a global leader in the field.

GBT Buecolit is one of Germany's leading companies in heavy-duty corrosion protection, specializing in coatings, plastic lining, and turnkey solutions. A renowned brand across Europe, GBT operates with subsidiaries in Poland and the Netherlands, and partners in Belgium, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Jordan. Known for its comprehensive engineering solutions, including design, manufacturing, anti-corrosive linings, and maintenance, GBT's acquisition enhances Jasmino's European presence. This will further strengthen its capabilities with an experienced team of technicians and engineers, boosting its ability to deliver efficient solutions and minimize equipment downtime globally.

Adheesh Ramani, CEO of Jasmino Corporation, said, "The acquisition of HAW and GBT marks a significant milestone in our international expansion strategy. It strengthens our ability to offer comprehensive turnkey solutions, covering everything from concept to commissioning for all types of industrial plants. This includes design, engineering, equipment manufacturing, anti-corrosive linings, and on-site commissioning. With these acquisitions, Jasmino has established a solid foundation, fortified by respected international brands, positioning us for aggressive growth and enabling us to capture a larger share of the market in our core verticals."

Ramani Seshadri, Chairman and Managing Director, at Jasmino Corporation, said, "We are excited to welcome HAW and GBT to the Jasmino family. Both companies have a stellar reputation for innovation and quality. Having partnered with them on key global projects since 2018, we see strong synergies between our organizations, and together, we will deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients worldwide."

Germany's reputation for engineering excellence, renowned for its quality, reliability, and innovation, further elevates Jasmino Corporation's global standing. With these prestigious brands now part of its portfolio, Jasmino has not only added value to its revenue stream but also enhanced its technological capabilities and product offerings, solidifying its leadership in corrosion protection through world-class expertise and cutting-edge technology.

