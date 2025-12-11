Jasper Food acquires 10 percent stake in Shark Tank-featured SoupX

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 11: Jasper Food Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. (JFMPL), the Ready-to-Eat (RTE) and Ready-to-Cook (RTC) arm of Jasper Group, has acquired a 10% equity stake in SoupX, a health-focused food-tech brand recently featured on Shark Tank India (Season 2).

The investment is part of Jasper Food's broader strategy to expand into high-growth and complementary food categories, strengthening its position as one of India's most reliable and process-driven frozen food manufacturers.

Founded in 2021, SoupX offers a range of soups and soup-based meals designed for various dietary preferences, including vegan, keto and diabetic-friendly options.

Pranaykumar Mishra, CEO, Jasper Food Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our investment in SoupX is a step towards building a stronger and more diverse food portfolio. We are focused on supporting businesses that align with Jasper's commitment to quality, operational discipline, and long-term sustainability."

JFMPL has built its reputation on a process-first approach, prioritising consistency and hygiene in an industry historically challenged by quality concerns. JFMPL, the company has invested heavily in automation, cold-chain infrastructure and traceability systems that ensure product integrity from sourcing to dispatch.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian products, such as processed meats and Indian specialties, produced in facilities equipped with precision-controlled processing lines, advanced rapid-freeze technology and digital monitoring systems. Jasper Food's nationwide distribution network, supported by temperature-controlled logistics, enables end-to-end quality assurance across its operations.

With growing domestic demand and a strong foothold in export markets, Jasper Food is expanding its manufacturing capacity with a new 1.25 lakh sq. ft. facility designed to meet the next phase of growth. Sustainability remains a key operational focus, with initiatives in responsible sourcing, resource efficiency and the gradual shift towards recyclable packaging materials.

"Partnering with JFMPL comes at an exciting time for SoupX," said Uttam Kumar, Founder, SoupX. "We have validated our concept in the Delhi-NCR region and built a loyal community that values both taste and nutrition. This investment will help us scale our presence across India while continuing to innovate in the healthy meals category."

The investment in SoupX also reflects Jasper Food's intent to identify and support emerging Indian food brands that share its values of innovation, trust and product consistency.

About Jasper Food Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd.

Jasper Food Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. (JFMPL), under umbrella of Jasper Group, is one of India's leading manufactures of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) and Ready-to-Cook (RTC) frozen food products. Headquartered in Delhi-NCR, JFMPL combines advanced automation, traceability and cold-chain systems to ensure consistent quality across its range. Built on the principles of quality, hygiene and trust, the company has established itself as a trusted name in India's processed food sector, with a growing domestic and export presence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor