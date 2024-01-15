Jaw-Dropping Deals on TECNO Smartphones on the Amazon Republic Day Sale

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 15: TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand, just spilled the beans on its mind-blowing best-selling products to mark the celebration of India's 75th Republic Day. As part of the Great Republic Day Sale, the six-day sale event, starting on January 13, 2024, on Amazon, there will be special offers on select TECNO smartphones. Brace yourself for jaw-dropping deals on TECNO's star-studded line-up including PHANTOM, POVA, and POP 8.

The smartphones will be available at a discount of up to 10% on the market price via SBI Bank credit card and additional offers on EMI transactions during this period.

POP 8

The POP 8, TECNO'S entry-level smartphone is the best entertainer designed for modern-day users! With a lightning-fast 8GB RAM and a massive 64GB internal storage, this smartphone is a game-changer. It's a superhero in the world of smartphones, leaving competitors behind with an incredible AnTuTu score of 240k! But wait, with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, user interactions become as smooth as butter. And here comes the game-changer - the POP 8 packs a punch with segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers that blast up to 400% louder sound! It's not just entertainment; it's a full-blown party!

SPARK Go 2024

Crafted for the vibrant spirit of Aspirational Bharat, the SPARK GO 2024 is not just a phone - it's a tech masterpiece that breaks free from the ordinary. The smartphone introduces a mind-blowing segment-first 90Hz DOT-IN display with Dynamic Port, treating users to a colossal 6.56" viewing experience. Designed for the users who want it all without breaking the bank, the TECNO SPARK GO 2024 is your ticket to a premium smartphone experience without the hefty price tag.

POVA 5 Pro

For users who crave style and performance, TECNO POVA 5 Pro makes for an excellent choice. Imagine a phone with a cool arc interface and a pop of RGB colors - it's a party in the pocket. And when it comes to speed, it offers a smooth experience with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage capacities.

Phantom V Fold

The revolutionary TECNO Phantom V Fold is designed for users looking for an immersive smartphone experience and features a 7.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED primary display, it's like having a cinema in pocket - the biggest foldable display in the fold category. But wait, there's more horsepower under the hood! Fueled by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, this smartphone will be available to purchase at an unbeatable price during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon.

Phantom V Flip

The Phantom V Flip, TECNO's newest foldable smartphone, isn't just tech - it's a style statement, a fashion-forward flip in the world of gadgets. Its sleek perfect-in-pocket design specifically targets individuals who value both fashion and cutting-edge technology. When style meets innovation, it's not just a phone - it's a fashion tech masterpiece!

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers! Tecno is turning up the heat this Republic Day, go buy your favorite gadget on Amazon. Hurry, dive into the deals, and make the day tech-tastic!

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with a global presence in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Dedicated to revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging markets, TECNO continuously strives for the perfect integration of contemporary & modern aesthetic design with the latest technologies. With an extensive range of smartphones, 1st Made in India Foldable Phone, smart wearables, & laptops. HiOS operating systems, and smart home products, TECNO has earned recognition as a leader in its target markets. Guided by the brand essence "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. Embrace the Digi Emotion with TECNO and let your passion for life shine through.

