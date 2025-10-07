Jay Ambe Supermarkets Launches 9,500 sq. ft. 'City Square Mart' in Mansa City

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 7: Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited (BSE - 544514), one of the fastest growing organised retail chains in Gujarat, continues to expand its footprint with a mega 9,500 square foot store in the Mansa city, Gujarat, under its brand name 'City Square Mart'. Company has recently completed its Rs. 18.45 crore public issue and is listed on the BSE SME Exchange on 17th September 2025.

Highlights:-

* The new City Square Mart in Mansa is 9,500 sq. ft. and will offer over 20,000 products. The store aims to serve Mansa City and 40+ nearby villages.

* The company received an overwhelming response for its Rs. 18.45 crore IPO, listed on the BSE SME in September 2025.

* The company operates 17 stores across Gujarat

* For FY25, company reported total income of Rs. 47.40 crore with Y-o-Y growth of 41%. Net profit increased 77.4% Y-o-Y to Rs. 2.75 crore in FY25.

Conceptualised as a one-stop haven for the entire family, the store brings together an extraordinary variety under one roof from FMCG, groceries, dairy, and frozen products to apparel, footwear, crockery, household essentials, toys, and handcrafted items. Boasting over 20,000 products and an everyday minimum 6% discount, City Square Mart promises to transform the way residents of Mansa and more than 40 surrounding villages shop, delivering unmatched convenience, value and choice in a single vibrant space.

Mr Jignesh Patel, Managing Director, Jay Ambe Supermarkets Ltd, said, "The store promises to redefine the shopping experience for residents of Mansa and nearby villages. Mansa City holds huge potential, and this store embodies our commitment to offer a wide choice, consistent value and a seamless shopping experience for everyone. Set to open before Diwali, this store is strategically timed to capture the festive seasonarguably the largest retail opportunity of the year. It aims to drive sales, amplify brand visibility, and establish a strong footprint in Mansa City and its 40+ neighboring villages in Mansa Taluka, Gujarat. Notably, it will also be the first and largest organised retail store in Mansa City."

The public issue of the company had received an overwhelming response from the market and was subscribed over 64 times, with the Retail investor segment receiving bids for over 71 times, and the HNI segment received bids for 110 times. Company' share price is currently trading at Rs. 163 per share, 108% rise to issue price of Rs. 78 per share.

Incorporated in 2020, Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited is engaged in the business of trading of FMCG material, grocery, Home Textile, Home Decor, Cloths, or Apparels, Toys, Gift Articles, Footwear and other household items, via supermarkets. The company operates retail marts through a franchise model, allowing franchisees to sell products under its brand name in exchange for an initial fee and annual licensing fees. City Square Mart, a brand of Jay Ambe Supermarkets Private Limited, started in August 2018 in Kudasan, Gandhinagar. In six years, it expanded to 17 stores across Gujarat.

For the year ended March 2025, company reported total income of Rs. 47.40 crore, a rise of 41% as compared to the total income of Rs. 33.41 crore reported in FY24. Net Profit of the company for FY25 was Rs. 2.75 crore, 77.4% higher as compared to net profit of Rs. 1.55 crore reported in FY24. As of March 2025 company reported healthy Return on Equity and Return on Capital Employed, which stood at 26.07% and 24.12% respectively.

