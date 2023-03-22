Jaya Prada graces The Adhyyan School Meerut's Annual Function Celebration with her presence

New Delhi [India], March 22 (/SRV): The Adhyyan School Meerut was buzzing with excitement as Jaya Prada, the renowned Indian actress and politician, visited the school on February 28th to attend the Annual Function Celebration with the children and the school management.

Jaya Prada was warmly welcomed by the school management, Pranshu Kumar Agrawal and Arisha Rastogi, who accomped her on a tour of the school premises. The students were delighted to see the celebrity among them, and they eagerly awaited her interaction with them.

During her visit, Jaya Prada interacted with the students and motivated them to work hard and aim high. She shared anecdotes from her life, emphasizing the importance of education and how it has helped her achieve success in her career. She also urged the students to participate in extracurricular activities and develop their talents.

The Adhyyan School Meerut's Annual Function Celebration was a grand event with cultural performances, music, and dance. Jaya Prada graced the occasion with her presence and gave an inspiring speech to the students, highlighting the importance of education and the need to embrace one's culture.

Speaking about her visit, Jaya Prada said, "It was an honor to be invited to The Adhyyan School Meerut's Annual Function Celebration. The school is doing a fantastic job of educating young minds, and I was impressed by the enthusiasm and talent displayed by the students. It was a pleasure to interact with them and motivate them to reach for the stars."

The school management also expressed their gratitude to Jaya Prada for gracing the occasion and inspiring the students. Pranshu Kumar Agrawal said, "We are grateful to Jaya Prada Ji for taking the time to visit our school and inspire our students. Her presence made the Annual Function Celebration even more special, and we hope that her words of wisdom will stay with our students for a long time."

The Adhyyan School Meerut's Annual Function Celebration was a huge success, and Jaya Prada's presence added a touch of glamour to the event. The school management and students are looking forward to her next visit and hope to continue their association with her.

Contact:

The Adhyyan School Meerut

Phone: (91) 90127 77716

Website: https://theadhyyan.edu.in

