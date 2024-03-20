Jayashree S Naik: YIFW Miss Teen World International Fashion Icon of India 2024 Winner



New Delhi (India) March 20: Jayashree S Naik, a 15-year-old prodigy hailing from Kadur and currently residing in Dasanapura, Bangalore, has emerged as a shining star in the world of fashion and beyond. Despite her tender age and ongoing education in the 10th standard, Jayashree has already left an indelible mark on the global stage, clinching the coveted title of Miss Teen World International Fashion Icon of India 2024.

Born into a humble family with a normal background, Jayashree’s journey to success is a testament to her relentless determination and unwavering passion for excellence. Her short-term goal of excelling academically complements her long-term aspiration to become a successful astrospace engineer, reflecting her ambition to reach for the stars both figuratively and literally.

Jayashree’s journey to international acclaim began with her victory as the “Miss Teen South India 2022 Popular Face Winner.” However, her crowning achievement came in 2024 when she was bestowed with the prestigious title of Miss Teen World International Fashion Icon of India. This accolade not only recognizes her exceptional beauty and grace but also celebrates her innate sense of style and fashion-forward demeanor.

Beyond her remarkable achievements in the realm of beauty pageants, Jayashree is a multifaceted individual with a myriad of interests and talents. From dancing and acting to singing and beyond, she embodies the essence of artistic expression and creativity. Her passion for the arts serves as a driving force behind her relentless pursuit of excellence in every endeavor she undertakes.

Jayashree attributes much of her success to the unwavering support and encouragement of her parents, Pramila Bai and Suresh Naik H, who have been her guiding lights through every triumph and tribulation. Their belief in her potential and steadfast encouragement have fueled her confidence and propelled her towards greatness.

Reflecting on her inspirational journey, Jayashree cherishes the moments of triumph that have defined her path. Winning the title of Miss Teen World International Fashion Icon of India 2024 stands as a testament to her resilience, determination, and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Directed by the renowned Dr. Yash Ramu, hailed as India’s fashion guru, every event under his helm has rewritten the annals of fashion history. Adding to this legacy is Rishika Sravya, the inaugural winner of Miss World International India, who now leads as the director of the Andhra Pradesh segment, exemplifying the event’s commitment to excellence and continual evolution.

Jayashree’s success not only highlights her individual achievements but also symbolizes the culmination of collective support and dedication. As she continues to navigate her path, she remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring individuals, proving that with hard work and belief in oneself, the sky is truly the limit. Her story serves as a reminder that dreams, when pursued with fervor and commitment, can indeed become reality, paving the way for a future filled with endless possibilities.

Additional Winners:

Nithin Kandalam – YIFW Mr. World International India 2024 Winner

Channagiri Nandhini – YIFW Miss World International India 2024 Winner

Jayashree S Naik – YIFW Miss World International Fashion Icon of India 2024

Shilpa Srinivasa – YIFW Miss World international fashion icon of india 2024

Neela Parin Gupta and Khyana Bathwal – Prince and Princess World international India 2024

