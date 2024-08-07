Jaypore Celebrates 'Handloom Heroes of India' on the 10th National Handloom Day

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 7: Jaypore, an artisanal lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. proudly honours the rich tradition of Indian handloom crafts on the 10th National Handloom Day. Jaypore is well-known for its commitment to maintaining and developing ancient artisanal skills and has built long-term relationships with varied artisanal communities across India to ensure that these age-old crafts continue to thrive.

Jaypore has always championed the cause of Indian handlooms, understanding their cultural significance and the intricate craftsmanship involved. By working closely with artisans from different regions, Jaypore not only promotes their unique crafts but also ensures their sustainability in the modern market. The brand's efforts have brought traditional weaves and techniques to the forefront of contemporary fashion, creating a bridge between age-old traditions and consumers.

At the heart of Jaypore's mission is its enduring relationship with various artisanal communities. Jaypore collaborates with Durga Rao, head artisan of Kalamkari craft from Machilipatnam, whose intricate hand-painted textiles tell stories of mythology and folklore. The brand also partners with Madam Sai Lakshmi of the Toda craft from the Nilgiris, renowned for her skill in creating vibrant, embroidered patterns that reflect the heritage of the Toda community. Furthermore, Jaypore works with Rajendra Kumar Bhagel from the Ghadwa community of Chhattisgarh, whose expertise in the Dokra craft produces stunning metal sculptures using the lost-wax casting technique.

One notable collaboration is with Badugu Ashok, a weaving master of Ikat from Telangana. Ashok's exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to the Ikat tradition have been pivotal in reviving and sustaining this intricate weave. Jaypore has worked with Ashok for over a decade, ensuring his art reaches a global audience while providing him and his community with sustainable livelihoods. Ikat weaving is a traditional dyeing technique that involves resist-dyeing yarns before weaving to produce unique patterns. 'Ikat' is a Malay-Indonesian word that refers to fabrics that are dyed with resist.

Radhika Chhabra, Creative Head, Jaypore said, "At Jaypore, our mission is to bring the exquisite artistry and the heritage of India's handloom crafts to the world. We are proud of our longstanding relationships with masterful weavers who are the custodians of these timeless traditions. National Handloom Day provide us an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the rich culture of India's handloom heritage. It is our great pleasure at Jaypore to champion the weavers who carry on these traditions."

Handloom crafts are an integral part of India's cultural fabric, each piece telling a story of heritage, skill, and dedication. Preserving these crafts is not just about safeguarding a tradition but also about empowering the weavers who uphold these legacies.

Jaypore's dedication to this cause extends beyond commerce. The brand actively engages in initiatives that provide these weaver communities a platform to showcase their skills and create a connection with the audience. By creating a market for handloom products and raising awareness about their cultural significance, Jaypore plays a crucial role in the preservation of India's rich artisanal heritage.

Jaypore is one of India's leading destination brands for all things Craft and Artisanal across exquisite apparel, jewellery, and home products. India has a rich heritage of handmade crafts and traditional products. Jaypore as a brand is committed to designing, sourcing, and retailing authentic Indian products suited for a modern lifestyle. The brand hosts more than 30 crafts and curates them on its beautiful website www.jaypore.com along with 27 stores pan India.

In a very short time, Jaypore has become a well-respected brand in the artisan community for not only hosting authentic crafts but also taking them to a larger audience.

Apart from its own brand, Jaypore aggregates other artisan-based brands on its portal. Jaypore ships worldwide and has a global audience. At the heart of everything Jaypore does is the commitment to offering authentic products that elevate everyday life.

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2024), it is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 4,664 stores across approximately 37,205 multi-brand outlets with 9,563 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2024).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailers.

Company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter and Galeries Lafayette.

The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantanu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market.

The Company in Sept 2023 completed the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNS is India's leading women's branded ethnic apparel company that designs, markets and retails portfolio of women's branded apparel across brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven & Folksong.

