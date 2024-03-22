Jazim Sharma Releases Soul-Stirring Shiv Bhajan O Shiva for Shemaroo Bhakti

New Delhi (India) March 22: Renowned musician Jaspreet ‘Jazim’ Sharma has once again captivated audiences with his latest release—a soul-stirring Shiv Bhajan O Shiva (https://youtu.be/mipCmr59Tmg?si=w4DuCIA4j7icEaR3) for Shemaroo Bhakti. Known for his versatility and emotive renditions, Jazim’s newest offering is set to resonate deeply with devotees and music enthusiasts alike.

This latest collaboration with Shemaroo Bhakti showcases Jazim’s profound connection to spirituality and his ability to evoke profound emotions through his music. The Shiv Bhajan, infused with traditional melodies and heartfelt lyrics, serves as a poignant ode to Lord Shiva, the embodiment of strength, compassion, and transcendence.

Arpit Mankar, Head of Non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd expressed, “On the divine occasion of Mahashivaratri, we are delighted to present ‘O Shiva’, a soul-stirring homage to Lord Shiva. Set against breathtaking landscapes, the song beautifully captures a devotee's pursuit of Lord Shiva. Through this song, we aim to offer devotees a spiritual journey through music. We hope it resonates deeply with the hearts of our listeners.”

Jazim Sharma was emotional when he expressed, “Since my childhood, I’ve been an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, and it is an honour to have the opportunity to sing a song dedicated to Him. My journey in Bollywood singing began with Shemaroo's ‘Dedh Ishqiya', and now, after 10 years, it feels like coming full circle with ‘O Shiva’— my first song paying homage to lord shiva. Despite challenging weather conditions during the shoot in Manali, with Lord Shiva’s blessings, we completed our mission. As I sang His praises, I felt His divine energy flowing through me.”

Jazim expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to create music that touches the soul and inspires devotion. He emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting spiritual traditions through music, stating that it is a privilege to contribute to the rich tapestry of devotional music.

Listeners can expect a captivating musical experience that transcends boundaries and uplifts the spirit. Jazim’s melodious vocals, coupled with the ethereal composition, promise to create a mesmerizing journey of devotion and inner peace.

As the world grapples with uncertainty and challenges, Jazim’s Shiv Bhajan serves as a beacon of hope and solace, reminding us of the power of music to soothe the soul and connect us to something greater than ourselves.

The Shiv Bhajan is now available on Shemaroo Bhakti’s platform, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the divine vibrations of Lord Shiva’s grace and blessings. Jazim Sharma’s latest release reaffirms his status as a maestro of spiritual music and underscores his commitment to spreading joy and inspiration through his artistry.

Jazim Sharma’s O Shiva, only on Shemaroo Bhakti.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor