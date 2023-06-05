JB Ecotex: Leading the way in recycled PSF to unlock a sustainable future

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 5: JB Ecotex Limited, a prominent producer and exporter of high-quality Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (RPSF) and Recycled PET flakes, is poised to play an even bigger role in the conservation of the environment by expanding its recycling capacity.

Known for its unwavering commitment to quality, JB Ecotex has become synonymous with excellence in the field of plastic recycling. The company processes and recycles a staggering 6,000 tonnes or 36 crore PET bottles per month, transforming them into Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre, which stands out for its excellent durability and performance. With its consistent and innovative approach, plastic bottles are transformed into superior-grade eco-friendly products.

Strategically positioned, JB Ecotex excels in providing efficient logistics services both locally and globally. Backed by a young and passionate team and an impeccable production management system, JB Ecotex assures the supply of the finest quality fibres to destinations around the world. It is not surprising that the company has emerged as the leading Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre Manufacturer in Pune, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kanpur.

Mr AP Singhal, Co-founder and Managing Director of JB Ecotex, says, “The World Environment Day is the perfect occasion to remind ourselves to adopt sustainable lifestyle choices and make a lasting impact. Let us embrace the power of recycling and unlock a sustainable future for ourselves and the world. By reimagining waste as a valuable resource, we are creating a harmonious cycle of conservation, innovation, and a greener world for all.”

Mr Singhal is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and has a vast working experience of 23 years. He is heading the Plastic and Paper vertical in Jay Bharat Group and has been working in the Plastic industry from last 9 years.

He is also actively associated with various industry associations, including the All India Recycle Fibre and Yarn manufacturers Association, Dhamdod Industrial Association, Shivam Polyweaves Private Limited, and DSS Corporate Services Private Limited. In addition to JB Ecotex, he also heads JB rPET Industries Private Limited, JB Polypack Private Limited, and Nirmal Vasundhara Private Limited. Further, he is a partner in JB Craft Paper LLP, JB Renewable LLP and We Guard Advisory LLP.

His passion for plastic recycling and contributing to the environment has driven the company to new heights, making it the largest PET recycling facility at a single location and a proud contributor to India’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiative.

JB Ecotex, based out of Surat, is already one of the largest Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre manufacturers in the country with a production capacity of 60,000 Tonnes Per Annum (TPA). It is looking to further expand its capacity in its endeavour to emerge as the clear leader in the fast-growing space.

“The capacity expansion will allow us to recycle more which is very much needed as the consumption of plastic bottles continues to grow at an alarming pace. Plastic waste is one of the biggest problems facing the earth and recycling it and utilising it is the only way to address the challenge,” Mr Singhal said further.

JB Ecotex is also in the process of setting up a new state-of-the-art plant that will enable the use of waste water and cold drink bottles to make new water and cold drink.

In its mission to become even more environmentally friendly, JB Ecotex has already taken significant steps towards sustainability by installing a 2.1 MW wind turbine and a 1.2 MW solar power plant to meet 50% of its power requirements. Moreover, the company uses the latest technologies to ensure zero liquid discharge in its processes. It holds ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO 15270 certifications, signifying compliance with stringent quality and environmental standards.

As a certified Ocean Bound plastic recycler and an accredited single-star export house, JB Ecotex continues to make significant strides in the industry.

