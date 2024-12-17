JBG Invincible Women's Run powered by La Shield & Banking Partner Bank of Baroda with Pinkathon concludes with over 4,800 participants

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: The JBG Invincible Women's Run powered by La Shield, in collaboration with Pinkathon, concluded its highly anticipated second edition on 15th December 2024 in Mumbai, bringing together over 4,800 women to celebrate health, fitness, and community. The event featured inspiring participation across categories, with 50 women showcasing extraordinary determination as ultra-runners and over 100 participants joining relay teams to mark a spirit of inclusivity and collective achievement.

The event stood as a testament to the growing movement of women prioritizing their health and fitness. It was graced by renowned fitness icon and creator of Pinkathon Milind Soman; Ankita Konwar, founder of Invincible Women's Run; actress, singer, and VJ Anusha Dandekar; Gaurav Jajodia, Director of Jai Balaji Group; Dhawal Katkar, Senior Vice President at Glenmark Consumer Care and Generics; V G Senthilkumar, Head, Marketing & Branding, Bank of Baroda; and Ashutosh Kumar, Head, Sales & Marketing, BOBCARD Limited. Their presence added enthusiasm and motivation, inspiring participants to embrace an active lifestyle.

Milind Soman shared his thoughts on the success of the event, emphasizing the importance of providing platforms like the JBG Invincible Women's Run powered by La Shield and Pinkathon to empower women. "This event is about creating opportunities for women to take charge of their health and celebrate their strength. The incredible turnout shows the potential of what we can achieve when women come together to inspire one another."

Ankita Konwar, founder of the Invincible Women's Run, expressed her gratitude to the participants for their enthusiasm and determination. "Every woman who participated, whether in the 3K, 5K, or the ultra-distance categories, has set an example of perseverance and strength. The JBG Invincible Women's Run powered by La Shield is not just an event; it's a movement encouraging women to prioritize their well-being."

The event was further elevated by the strong support of Jai Balaji Group, the title sponsor. Gaurav Jajodia, Director of Jai Balaji Group, reiterated the company's commitment to initiatives that champion women's empowerment. "The JBG Invincible Women's Run reflects the unstoppable spirit of women uniting to inspire change. At Jai Balaji Group, we are honored to support this incredible event that celebrates not just fitness but also the empowerment and resilience of women. This event is a powerful reminder that when women embrace their well-being, they spark a ripple effect of positivity, strengthening families, communities, and society at large."

Among the standout performances, Corina van Dam was the first to complete the Limitless 100K category, finishing in 13 hours, 39 minutes, and 28 seconds. Shibani Gharat emerged victorious in the Fabulous 50K, completing the distance in 5 hours, 41 minutes, and 53 seconds. In the relay race, the first team to finish the 100K was The Swift Battalion from the Indian Navy, completing the distance in an impressive 13 hours, 22 minutes, and 29 seconds.

The JBG Invincible Women's Run powered by La Shield & Banking Partner Bank Of Baroda, in partnership with Pinkathon, continued its tradition of promoting women's fitness while raising awareness about women's health issues, including breast cancer. Participants, from beginners to seasoned athletes, embraced the challenge across categories, including the ultra-distance runs and the relay races, which saw enthusiastic participation from teams of women across all age groups.

This event redefined women's participation in fitness across India. With over 4,800 participants uniting for this edition, the event has once again proven to be a platform for empowerment, health awareness, and community building. As the runners crossed the finish line, their collective energy and determination underscored a powerful message: when women come together to embrace fitness, they inspire change and break barriers.

The event was powered by La Shield, with other partners including Bank of Baroda as the banking partner, Jai Balaji Group as the Title Sponsor, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) as the Medical Partner, Lifelong as the Fitness Partner, Inorbit Mall, Malad as the Venue Partner, Radio Mirchi as Radio Partner, Garmin as Timing Partner, Global School Group as Knowledge Partner, Philanthropy partner Maitrayana and Supported By BOBCards and Run India Run.

The second edition of the JBG Invincible Women's Run powered by La Shield & banking partner Bank of Baroda, in collaboration with Pinkathon, has set the stage for a healthier, more inclusive future for women across the country. The success of the event highlights the growing momentum of women's health initiatives, offering inspiration for many more to join the movement in the years to come.

Pinkathon - India's Biggest Women's Run

India's biggest women's run to encourage and promote fitness & health among women and create awareness for Breast Cancer and other issues relating to women's health. The focus of India's biggest women's only running event is to encourage an active lifestyle and overall fitness amongst women while creating much-needed awareness about breast cancer and encouraging thousands of new or first-timer women to take up running.

Invincible Women:

Invincible Women an ultramarathon and health awareness event for women founded by Ankita Konwar to promote awareness of healthy lifestyles for women. Designed to encourage and inspire all women to address the issues that might be visible or invisible barriers to prioritizing their health.

About Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP

Founded in 2022 by Niraj Kshirsagar and Prashant Singh, Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP specializes in large-scale participatory sporting events across India, focusing on running and cycling events. Known for its seamless operations and participant-centred approach, the company is dedicated to elevating sporting events nationwide, fostering health, community, and unforgettable experiences.

About Jai Balaji Group

Jai Balaji Group stands at the forefront of the Indian steel industry, delivering excellence through diverse product range, including Ductile Iron Pipes, Ferro Alloys, TMT Bars, MS Billets, PIG Iron, and DRI. Our dedication to quality and innovation fuels our mission to support India's infrastructure and industrial growth.

