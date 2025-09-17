JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon 2025: A Rain-Soaked Yet Record-Breaking Celebration of Running

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Heavy rain could not dampen the spirit of over 8,500 runners who turned up for the 14th edition of the JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon, powered by Mala's Fruit Products, on Sunday morning. By the time the sun broke through the clouds, Satara had witnessed one of its most memorable race days yet.

Crowds lined the streets, volunteers braved the weather, and runners embraced the challenge of the hills. The event reaffirmed its reputation as one of India's most iconic runs – scenic, tough, and deeply rooted in community spirit.

Charity Beyond the Finish Line

One of the biggest impacts came through the Charity initiative, which will now support 2,000 children from more than 8 schools in and around Satara. Sports gear ranging from footballs and basketballs to chess and carrom sets has been handed over, bringing structured play and physical activity into classrooms.

Expo Sets the Tone

The buzz began two days earlier with the JBG SHHM Fitness Expo, presented by the Punit Balan Group, which saw over 30,000 visitors and participation from 50+ brands. Inaugurated by Smt. Vedantikaraje Bhonsle (Vahini Saheb), wife of Maharashtra PWD Minister Shrimant Ch. Shivendrasinharaje Bhonsle, the Expo brought the running community together even before race day.

Going Live – A First for India

This year also marked a first: the race was streamed live by Fancode and Zee24Taas, making JBG SHHM the first stand-alone half-marathon in India to be covered by a digital live-streaming partner.

The event also set another milestone: it hosted the largest ever field of runners in a stand-alone hill half-marathon in India. Already a three-time Guinness World Record holder, SHHM once again proved why it is counted among the toughest and most scenic races in the world.

On the Podium

The competition was fierce at the front of the pack.

Men's Open Category: Ankush Laxman Hakke (01:10:08), Lovepreet Singh (01:11:06), and Dharmender D (01:12:03).

Women's Open Category: Sakshi Sanjay Jadyal (01:29:35), Rutuja Vijay Patil (01:30:52), and Sonali Dhondiram Desai (01:33:42).

More than 600 runners finished under 2 hours, taking home gold medals. All pacers successfully guided their groups despite the sticky humidity left behind by the downpour.

Voices from the Event

Founder & Chief Believer Dr. Sandeep Kate said, “This edition showed us the commitment of the community. The rains could not stop the energy, and the success of the charity initiative gives this event a deeper meaning.”

Satara Collector, Shri Santosh Patil noted, “Satara has built its identity as the Rajdhani of Marathon Running. The success of this year's event further strengthens that position.”

Satara SP, Shri Tushar Doshi, who himself ran the half marathon, said, “This event has become a fitness movement. Running alongside thousands, including police officers from across Maharashtra, was an honour.”

Title Sponsor, Mr. Gaurav Jajodia, MD of Jai Balaji Group, shared, “To see 8,500 runners under the JBG banner is a matter of pride. Our partnership with SHHM reflects our belief in community engagement.”

Powered By Sponsor, Mr. Hussain Mala, Director at Mala's Fruit Products, said, “Supporting JBG SHHM for the second year is a privilege. This event carries the same passion and freshness as our brand.”

Mr. Punit Balan, MD, Punit Balan Group & Manikchand Oxyrich added, “The Expo and VIP lounge added to the experience for runners and visitors. It was a pleasure to partner with SHHM once again.”

Race Director JBGSHHM 2025, Dr. Avinash Shinde, pointed out, “Our focus was on the runner's experience. The new systems, practice runs, and on-ground arrangements ensured safety and support throughout. Along with safety and medical preparedness, we worked closely with our pacers. Their disciplined effort helped hundreds achieve their targets.”

President JBGSHHM 2025, Ar. Upendra Pandit said, “From registrations to execution, the 14th edition has been remarkable. It is the people of Satara and our volunteers who make this possible every year.”

Vice President JBGSHHM 2025, Prof. Vishal Dhane added, “The response from participants, partners, and the city shows the trust built over the years. We are proud of the scale this event has reached.”

Secretary JBGSHHM 2025, Mr. Shailesh Dhawalikar acknowledged, “The smooth execution is a credit to detailed planning and volunteer effort. The training programmes and long runs prepared runners well for the hills. The participants' commitment to training was inspiring.”

Founder Member SRF & Medical Director SHHM, Dr. Prataprao Gole assured, “Our medical teams, ambulances and hospitals worked in sync to ensure no casualty and quick response whenever needed. Participant safety is always our top priority.”

Dignitaries and Guests

The race day and Expo saw strong support from dignitaries and partners including Guardian Minister Shri Shambhuraje Desai, Mr. Nishant Maheshwari (Founder & CEO, Sportiz), Ms. Shraddha Mehta Maheshwari (HOD, Jai Balaji Group), Mr. Pranay Saraf (Mala's Fruit Products), Mr. Ganesh Bhagwat & Mr. Raj Agnihotri (Zandu), Ms. Dolly Dsouza (Zee24Taas, who also ran the event), Mr. Dholakia (Owner of Kisna Diamonds & organiser of Kisna Diamond Marathon, Mumbai, also participated in the event), Shri Harish Patne (Chief Editor, Pudhari), Shri Sujit Ambekar (Chief Editor, Lokvrutta), Ms. Subha (Fast&Up), and Ms. Meena Dave (India Cares Foundation).

Former race directors, founder members, core team members, including Adv Kamlesh Pisal, Dr. Chandrashekhar Gorpade, Mr. Abhishek Bhandari, Dr. Devdatta Deo, Mr. Rahul Gaitade, Dr. Dipak Bankar and the entire Satara Runners Foundation Team Members contributed immensely in making this event a grand success.

A City-Wide Celebration

The 14th edition of JBG SHHM reinforced why Satara has become synonymous with distance running in India. From the rain-soaked streets to the buzzing Expo, from charity efforts to world-class competition, it was a celebration of running, community, and purpose.

