JD Lakshminarayana Garu Unveils Hyderabad's Biggest Talent Exam - MEGA ResoFAST

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22: The Resonance Group, comprising Resonance Junior Colleges and Resonance Schools, hosted a distinguished ceremony to formally unveil MEGA ResoFAST, Hyderabad's biggest Talent Encouragement Exam. The launch was graced by Sri J.D. Lakshminarayana Garu, a former IPS officer and esteemed public figure, whose presence added immense stature and credibility to the occasion.

The unveiling of MEGA ResoFAST marks the beginning of a significant city-wide academic initiative aimed at identifying young talent and empowering students with meaningful learning opportunities. Conceived as more than just a scholarship test, MEGA ResoFAST is designed to recognise merit, build strong conceptual foundations, and guide students toward long-term academic and competitive success.

Scheduled to be held on 14th December 2025 across 50+ centres in Hyderabad, MEGA ResoFAST is open to students from Grades 5 to 11. The exam has been thoughtfully structured to assess a child's understanding of core subjects, analytical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. By doing so, it offers students and parents a clear, data-driven picture of where the child currently stands and how best to chart the next steps in their educational journey.

At the heart of MEGA ResoFAST is a strong commitment to rewarding merit and expanding access to quality education. The initiative features a scholarship pool worth ₹100 Crores, making it one of Hyderabad's most ambitious talent and merit-based support programmes. Top merit achievers will be eligible for free education through 100% fee waivers in select flagship programs, ensuring that financial constraints do not stand in the way of deserving students. In addition, 100 tablets will be awarded to high-ranking performers, enabling them to strengthen their learning through digital tools and resources.

Address by Sri J.D. Lakshminarayana Garu

Speaking at the launch, Sri J.D. Lakshminarayana Garu emphasised the deeper purpose of such initiatives:

"Education is the backbone of a progressive society. What makes this exam truly impactful is that it gives students a real opportunity to understand where they stand, identify their strengths, and strengthen their academic foundations at an early stage.

Through merit-based scholarships and rewards that motivate students to excel, MEGA ResoFAST provides tangible benefits that can significantly influence a child's learning journey.

I deeply appreciate the vision of Director Sri Purnachandra Rao Garu and the entire Resonance team for conceptualising and launching Hyderabad's biggest talent encouragement initiative."

Message from Director Sri Narra Purnachandra Rao Garu

Reflecting on the larger vision behind the initiative, Sri Narra Purnachandra Rao Garu, Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, remarked:

"At Resonance, our mission has always been to nurture talent through structured academic systems and learner-centric methodologies. MEGA ResoFAST is an extension of that philosophy. It reflects our commitment to reaching every child in Hyderabad, recognising merit, and strengthening learning foundations.

This initiative is not just an exam; it is an entry point into a guided academic ecosystem that supports students in realising their potential and prepares them for future challenges in school and competitive examinations."

About Resonance

Founded in 2001 in Kota, Resonance has established itself as one of India's most trusted institutions in competitive exam coaching and academic excellence. Over the years, it has expanded to 76 cities with 150+ centres across the country, empowering lakhs of students through robust academic frameworks, experienced faculty, and result-oriented methodologies.

In 2018, Resonance entered Hyderabad under the leadership of Sri Narra Purnachandra Rao Garu, ushering in a new era of quality education in the region. Today, Resonance Hyderabad operates 35+ Junior College campuses and is further strengthening its presence with the launch of 16 new Resonance Schools campuses across the city.

Through initiatives like MEGA ResoFAST, the Resonance Group continues to advance its mission of making high-quality, structured, and value-driven education accessible to every deserving child, while nurturing the next generation of achievers from Hyderabad.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor