Jean Touboul, CEO, Pernod Ricard India, Elected as President of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) announces the election of Jean Touboul, CEO of Pernod Ricard India, as its President during the 46th Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai. The event was graced by the distinguished presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Thierry Mathou, Ambassador-Designate of France to India, along with over 300+ influential C-level business leaders from the Indo-French business community.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was felicitated in the presence of Thierry Mathou, Ambassador-Designate of France to India at its 46th AGM and the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership.

IFCCI stands as India's most dynamic bilateral chamber, dedicated to fostering mutually beneficial trade relations between India and France.

At this occasion, IFCCI felicitated Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for his tremendous support and contribution for creating an investment friendly ecosystem in Maharashtra thus making it a favorable destination for FDI in the country. Specifically, his role in strengthening French investments and in fostering ease of doing business for French companies in the State of Maharashtra, resulting in a boost of bilateral trade and numerous job opportunities in the State.

Addressing the august gathering, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, remarked, “Delighted to have been felicitated with this important honour. Thank you IFCCI for recognising our contribution and encouraging us. Dedicate this award to all my industrial workers, it is due to their effort and that of the owners who run these units, Maharashtra today is the most industrialised state in the country. Driven by huge local demand, best infrastructure in the country, most competitive and reliable incentives, Policy and political stability and the most skilled human resource, Maharashtra has the highest probability of your business to be successful. Assure all investors that Ease of doing Business is Topmost priority of this Government.”

French companies have made substantial investments in India, concurrently generating sustainable and significant employment opportunities in the country. The 25-year-old strategic partnership between India and France, rooted in mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation, has witnessed remarkable growth in the political, cultural, and economic spheres. Notably, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, attended Bastille Day celebration in Paris as the Guest of Honor on July 14th, marking a historic occasion where an Indian military contingent proudly participated alongside French troops in the military parade on Champs Elysees. This was followed by the second official visit to India of the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, during the G20 Summit last month.

Thierry Mathou, Ambassador-Designate of France to India, added, “My warmest congratulations to Jean Touboul on his election as President of IFCCI, and my heartfelt thanks to Sumeet Anand for steering IFCCI so ably these past years, and growing it into one of France’s most active bilateral chambers of commerce in the world. I am impressed by the dynamism of the Indo-French business community. These business ties contribute directly to the France-India strategic partnership, through our commitment to investing together in the sectors of the future, fostering innovation, and developing sustainable solutions.”

Jean Touboul, CEO, Pernod Ricard India takes over the IFCCI presidency from Sumeet Anand, Founder & CEO of IndSight Growth Partners, who was bestowed the prestigious Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian distinction, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to strengthening the India-France business corridor.

Upon his appointment as the President of IFCCI, Jean Touboul, CEO, Pernod Ricard India shared his vision, stating, "This honor comes with a profound commitment - to continue collaborating to support businesses and cultivating opportunities for growth. We wholeheartedly embrace the Government's vision of a self-reliant India, and it compels us to make substantial investments in the country, catalyzing economic prosperity and nurturing an innovation hub accessible to all. Our ultimate objective is to empower our fellow Indian citizens through employment generation. Additionally, a paramount priority is the advocacy of ethical and sustainable business practices that revolutionize our strategic approaches. Leveraging the rich entrepreneurial legacies of both India and France, we aspire to forge a thriving ecosystem, ensuring a resilient future for businesses across diverse sectors."

As Pernod Ricard itself completes 30 years of its strong foothold in India, the election of Touboul serves as a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of commerce, profound innovation, and the deepening bond between these two nations.

French companies are unwavering in their commitment to investing in the State of Maharashtra. In April 2023, 19 French companies pledged substantial investments, amounting to 5000 crores of rupees, in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at the Invest. This momentous Investment Conclave was organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) in collaboration with MIDC and the Government of Maharashtra, underlining the collective dedication to fostering economic growth in the country and its regions.

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) stands as one of the most vibrant chambers in the global network of French Chambers, known as CCI France International, encompassing 120 chambers spanning across 94 countries. In recognition of its innovative endeavours, Earlier this year in May, IFCCI was honored as the "Most Innovative Chamber" for the fourth consecutive year, with the award presented to Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI, in Paris.

The Annual General Meeting featured two insightful panel discussions centered on the theme "India's Journey: Global Manufacturing, Supply Chains, and ESG Practices." These sessions, led by CEOs from top French and Indian corporations, highlighted their visions for sustainable business growth, responsible manufacturing and supply chain management, and adherence to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) guidelines for successful operations in India.

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) belongs to a worldwide network of 120 French Chambers (CCIFI) in 94 countries with over 37,000 member companies. One of the most active bilateral chambers in India, the Indo-French Chamber is a private association that promotes mutually beneficial trade relations between India & France. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 650 company members and a total network of more than 6,500 individual members. IFCCI has six offices in Mumbai (HQ), New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.

