JECRC University Sets New Benchmark: 62% Students Awarded Scholarships, 74% Average Entry Score, and 35% Female Enrollment

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 16: In a bold statement of access, excellence, and inclusion, JECRC University continues to redefine higher education standards in India. For the current academic year, an impressive 62% of newly admitted students at JECRC have been awarded scholarships, reaffirming the institution's commitment to nurturing talent from all walks of life.

With an average entry score of 74% among this year's batch, JECRC is fast emerging as the top choice for Rajasthan's brightest minds. The university's thriving and diverse campus culture is further enriched by 35% female representation among new admissions - a testament to JECRC's ongoing efforts to foster gender equity and empower future women leaders.

Numbers that Tell a Story:

- 25,000+ students on campus, 21,000+ alumni shaping the world.

- 11 diverse schools - from engineering to design, law to life sciences.

- India's largest campus-based startup incubator - 75+ startups, Rs. 26 crore+ funding. MoUs with leading innovation hubs: T-Hub, IIT Jodhpur, MEITY, GENESIS.

- Over 20,000 blood donations and 2,891+ SDP donationsreal impact, beyond academics.

Chairperson Arpit Agrawal credits this culture of merit and inclusivity for making JECRC a launchpad for next-gen leaders, creators, and changemakers, "At JECRC, every student is more than just a score or a statistic. We believe in rewarding merit, nurturing dreams, and empowering voices from every background. Our scholarship program is just one way we open doors to opportunity."

With world-class facultyincluding three professors ranked among Stanford's Top 2% scientists - and a student-centric approach that puts wellbeing and innovation first, JECRC is not just Rajasthan's pride, but a national benchmark for what modern education should feel like.

JECRC University in Jaipur is spread across a beautiful 32-acre campus, bringing together students from diverse fields - engineering, design, management, and more - under one roof. It's a place where innovation meets opportunity, with a Makerspace for hands-on creation, an active entrepreneurial ecosystem, and NCC programs that build discipline and leadership.

The university also prioritizes mental wellness through MPower, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Foundation that offers counseling and emotional support. It's a campus where ambition feels supported and ideas come alive.

