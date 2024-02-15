JEE Main 2024 Result: AICE Dominates in Delhi and Haryana; 23 Students Score 100 Percentile, 2 (Aarav & Ipsit) from AICE Hit the Perfect Mark; One with perfect 300 marks

New Delhi (India), February 15: In a resounding testament to academic excellence, the Amity Institute for Competitive Examinations (AICE) has emerged triumphant in the JEE Main 2024 results, showcasing exceptional achievements by its students.

With a total of 12,31,874 registered candidates, the competitive atmosphere was intense, but AICE students have etched their names among the top performers.

Regional Triumphs: AICE Dominates in Delhi and Haryana

In a noteworthy statistic, only two students in Delhi and two in Haryana managed to secure the elusive 100 percentile. Remarkably, Ipsit Mittal of AICE claimed the coveted spot in Delhi, while Aarav Bhatt of AICE stood out in Haryana. This regional triumph further solidifies AICE’s position as a premier coaching institute.

Out of the 23 students who achieved an overall 100 percentile, AICE proudly claims two outstanding scholars in this prestigious list. One such extraordinary achievement comes from Aarav Bhatt of AICE who secured a flawless 100 percentile with a perfect score of 300/300. Another star from AICE, Ipsit Mittal, joins Aarav Bhatt in the prestigious 100 percentile club, showcasing the institute’s commitment to nurturing top-tier talent.

In addition to the overall excellence, AICE students have demonstrated exceptional proficiency in individual subjects. A total of four students have achieved a perfect 100 percentile score in Chemistry and another three students have achieved a perfect 100 percentile in Physics, showcasing the institute’s commitment to a holistic approach to academic preparation.

Furthermore, three AICE students have secured a 100-percentile score in Mathematics, emphasizing the comprehensive and meticulous coaching provided by the institute across all subjects. The Success in individual subjects underscores AICE’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded students with a strong foundation in each discipline.

The achievement doesn’t stop at the top percentile. AICE can proudly celebrate the outstanding performance of over 22 students who have scored above the 99.5 percentile, a testament to the institute’s commitment to excellence and consistent delivery of quality education.

AICE has not only excelled in producing top-tier performers but is also anticipated to have a substantial impact on the JEE Advanced qualifiers. With an impressive estimate of over 60% of AICE students expected to qualify for the advanced stage, the institute continues to carve a path for success.

This phenomenal success has not only brought accolades to the individual students but has also made the entire Amity Group immensely proud.

Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, Chairperson of Amity Group of Schools & RBEF, expressed her joy and pride in the outstanding performance of AICE students. “The success of our students in JEE Main 2024 is a testimony to the unwavering commitment of AICE towards academic excellence. Congratulations to Aarav Bhatt, Ipsit Mittal, and all the students who have made us proud. Your dedication and hard work have paid off, and we are confident that you will continue to shine in your future endeavors.”

Mrs. Meenakshi Rawal, Director of AICE, extended her heartfelt congratulations to the students and the entire AICE team. “We are thrilled to witness our students excel not only in the overall scores but also in individual subjects. This success is a result of collaborative efforts, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. Kudos to our students for making AICE and the entire Amity Group proud.”

As the news of AICE's success reverberates through the academic community, it stands as an inspiration for aspiring students and a reaffirmation of AICE's position as a premier coaching institute for competitive exams.

