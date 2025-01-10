Jeena and Company marks its 125th anniversary by recommitting to equitable opportunities in sports

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Celebrating 125 years of excellence, Jeena & Company, a global leader in freight forwarding and supply chain solutions, stands at the cusp of a transformative journey. Jeena is drawing on its storied legacy to chart a bold new course, one rooted in inclusivity and equity. This milestone marks not only a reflection on the company's history but also an inspiration to reimagine its future.

Driven by the belief that creating a meaningful impact requires stepping beyond traditional boundaries, Jeena embarks on a mission with opportunities that extend beyond logistics. To further this vision, the company proudly announces its acquisition of the golf team, named Jeena Legends.

The team boasts an impressive line-up of corporate leaders from diverse industries. Mr Manish Periwal, the team captain, serves as the backbone of Jeena Legends. Under his guidance and mentorship, the team has gone from being underdogs to outperforming nine of the twelve competing teams this year.

Competing in the DLF Golf and Premier League in Delhi, Jeena Legends holds an impressive 3rd position on the leaderboard with 52 points, just behind the leader at 64 points. With the DLF Golf League Season 3 scheduled for February 2025, Jeena Legends is poised to showcase their prowess and aims to expand their presence in other leagues and tournaments throughout the year.

Jeena Legends is a team of 14 male athletes and one exceptional female athlete, Riya Ahuja, the youngest member and a rising star who's remarkable talent is breaking barriers and inspiring many. The team's journey highlights Jeena's dedication to encouraging diverse talent and driving meaningful change in the sporting landscape.

Building on a legacy of supporting hockey and cricket, Jeena continues to champion teamwork and unity through sports. By stepping into the Golf, Jeena aims to create a platform for athletic excellence and nurture upcoming talent, furthering its commitment to empowering the next generation of athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, Cyrus Katgara, Partner, Jeena & Company said, "At Jeena, the 125 years of legacy fuels our drive to reimagine what is possible. As we look to the future, we are committed to going beyond the expected by creating opportunities, empowering talent, and promoting a culture of inclusivity, excellence, and an uncompromising pursuit of progress. Sport is a perfect catalyst for that. We aim to continue to push ourselves and shape a future of unlimited opportunities through sport. Golf is just one of the many initiatives."

Jeena is conscious of promoting a healthier society by creating avenues for young athletes to succeed and engaging in purposeful initiatives that also encourage both the physical and mental well-being of its employees. Whether through cricket, hockey, or golf, Jeena stays committed to redefining corporate responsibility, champion inclusivity, and inspire future generations.

This milestone, in Jeena's 125th year, marks just the beginning of a transformative journey as Jeena continues to lead with purpose and passion.

About Jeena and Company

Jeena & Company is an end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions provider with 125 years of presence. The company has a well-knit network of 27 offices across India and partners across 6 continents and more than 60 countries. As one of the long-standing legacy brands in the segment, Jeena caters to a vast range of sectors, through its specialized subsidiaries, which reflect the focus and customer-first approach of the company. Ranging from time and temperature-sensitive supply chain management for pharma and life-sciences, to customized storage, assembly and last-mile logistics for leading automobile brands, Jeena offers unparalleled services across Air and Sea freight, exports and import, last-mile deliveries, specialized warehousing, as well as key value-driven services like customs clearance and forwarding as well as documentation, for both Indian and International clients.

Established in 1900, Jeena has been pivotal in the growth and evolution of the Indian Logistics and Supply Chain sector. Over the past 12 decades, the company has introduced several industry-first innovations and services. Today, the company is one of the largest national customs brokers in the country, and also works towards paperless documentation for their international and national clients. Apart from the current network, Jeena recently inaugurated its office in Sydney, Australia and further aims to strengthen its positions in the markets of UK, Europe, US, Africa, and New Zealand so as to become a truly global company with a robust international supply chain network. Visit us at jeena.com

