JeetWin Partners with Nidhhi Agerwal as Brand Ambassador to Strengthen Gaming Platform’s Reach

New Delhi [India], January 31:JeetWin, a prominent iGaming and sports exchange platform in Asia, has announced the appointment of Nidhhi Agerwal, the renowned Indian actress and model, as its new brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration is set to elevate JeetWin's presence and broaden its reach by leveraging Agerwal’s widespread popularity.

The partnership underscores JeetWin’s commitment to enhancing its gaming experience while building deeper connections with its audience. Agerwal, known for her impactful roles in Indian cinema, is poised to bring a fresh appeal to the platform. Through this collaboration, she will promote JeetWin through advertisements, social media campaigns, and live events, amplifying the platform's credibility and expanding its fan base.

As JeetWin continues to grow, Agerwal's involvement adds star power that promises to enhance the platform's visibility and attract a wider demographic. Her role will also involve engaging with fans in dynamic ways, offering exclusive activities, and showcasing the platform's features through her social media presence.

Dinesh Ranjan, Marketing Director at JeetWin, commented, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Nidhhi Agerwal, whose strong communication skills and appeal across various platforms align perfectly with our vision to provide an engaging experience for our users. Her partnership will play a pivotal role in helping us connect with our audience more effectively.”

Agerwal shared her excitement, stating, “I'm really excited to partner with JeetWin. This is a new and exciting journey for me, and I look forward to working with such a fantastic team to connect with my fans in a whole new way.”

The collaboration also marks a significant milestone for JeetWin, as it continues to bridge entertainment and gaming. Through exclusive promotions, events, and a more dynamic user experience, JeetWin aims to offer its players an elevated platform that goes beyond traditional gaming.

About JeetWin

JeetWin is one of Asia's leading iGaming and sports exchange platforms, offering a wide range of services including live games, arcades, lotteries, sportsbooks, sports exchange, and e-sports. The platform is renowned for its variety of promotions and bonuses, including a ₹500 instant bonus on sign-up and 5 Free Spins to win up to ₹10,000.

Disclaimer: Gambling/lottery involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk. This post contains material that may not be legal in your country. Please play subject to applicable law.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor