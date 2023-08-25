Jeevan Jyoti Joins World Designing Forum as a Member, Inspiring Women Empowerment Through Creativity and Dedication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Jeevan Jyoti, a visionary entrepreneur and the creative force behind Tanmah Designers has taken another significant stride on her journey to empower women and uplift society. Today, she proudly announces her membership in the esteemed World Designing Forum, where she will contribute her expertise, passion, and unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact through innovative design and empowering initiatives.

Hailing from the tranquil village of Bhanam, near Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, Jeevan Jyoti’s story is one of determination, resilience, and the pursuit of one’s passions. A former mathematics lecturer for children, she chose to follow her heart’s calling and embarked on a remarkable journey in the world of design. Her venture, Tanmah Designers, was founded in 2023, marking the inception of her creative endeavor.

Jyoti’s rise to success was not without its challenges. Armed with a natural flair for design and an innate gift for stitching, she transformed her dreams into reality with the unwavering support of her family. Her husband, Harpreet Singh Kahlon, played a pivotal role in making her dreams come true. His unwavering encouragement and belief in her talents fueled her determination to overcome obstacles.

The guiding lights in Jeevan Jyoti’s journey are her sons, Tanashpreet and Mehtabveer, who inspired her to create the brand ‘Tanmah’ – a beautiful fusion of their names. This name not only represents her business but also symbolizes the love and dedication she pours into her craft, just as she does for her boys.

Jyoti’s commitment to uplifting society is rooted in her upbringing. She attributes her skills and values to her parents, with a special mention of her mother, who taught her the intricacies of creativity and resilience. Her father, Sister Amanjot Uusitalo, Brothers: Parveen, Robin, and Vishal. constant support and guidance bolstered her confidence to chase her dreams. She also acknowledges her sister’s emotional support and the unflinching presence of her brothers in her life.

In her own words, Jeevan Jyoti shares her message, “Girls, we possess boundless potential to achieve greatness in life. Let’s embrace our skills and work towards making our society a better place. Through the World Designing Forum, I am excited to collaborate with like-minded individuals and drive positive change together.”

As a member of the World Designing Forum, Jeevan Jyoti envisions a platform where creativity meets social impact. She plans to leverage her expertise and network to propel initiatives that uplift and inspire. Her dedication to nurturing the innate talents of women and fostering a sense of empowerment aligns perfectly with the forum’s mission.

Jeevan Jyoti’s journey from a mathematics lecturer to a respected entrepreneur and now a member of the World Designing Forum is an inspirational testament to the power of determination and creativity. Her story resonates with individuals from all walks of life, encouraging them to chase their dreams and make a difference.

Jeevan Jyoti is the visionary founder of Tanmah Designers, a creative enterprise that marries her passion for design with her dedication to societal empowerment. Her journey from a mathematics lecturer to a successful entrepreneur has been characterized by unwavering determination and an unyielding commitment to making a positive impact. Through her membership in the World Designing Forum, Jeevan Jyoti aims to contribute to meaningful initiatives that drive positive change in society.

