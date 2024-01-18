Jehangir Hospital: A Beacon of Excellence in Women's Healthcare

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Women possess distinct biological characteristics compared to men, and their complex physiological systems necessitate superior healthcare facilities. Throughout their lives, females of all age groups encounter bodily changes and health issues that significantly impact their overall well-being. According to a 2019 WHO survey, ischaemic heart disease (IHD) is the leading cause of death in women, contributing to a standalone mortality rate of 8.9 million. Despite the digital age, women in both rural and urban areas confront multiple health disorders due to a lack of awareness.

Jehangir Hospital boasts dedicated departments focused on various aspects of women's healthcare. These departments, led by experienced medical experts and well-equipped medical infrastructure, demonstrate a commitment to addressing any issue related to women's care, providing sustainable solutions for their well-being.

Jehangir Hospital's Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department is a one-stop hub for women's health needs. They handle everything from high-risk pregnancies, ensuring the well-being of both mother and baby, to managing conditions like PCOS/PCOD and menstrual health issues. Additionally, they specialise in advanced procedures like laparoscopy, offering minimally invasive solutions for various gynaecological concerns. Overall, it's a comprehensive centre providing expert care across obstetric and gynecologic cases.

"From assisting moms through high-risk pregnancies to managing a variety of gynaecological issues like PCOS/PCOD and menstrual health difficulties, we are committed to providing holistic care. We prioritise minimally invasive techniques, such as laparoscopy, to provide our patients with faster recovery times and better results. Working in an environment that prioritises women's health and gives us the opportunity to significantly impact their lives is a luxury." says Dr Nina Mansukhani Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist Jehangir Hospital.

Jehangir Hospital's Breast Care Centre is dedicated to women's breast health, addressing concerns such as development, lumps, swelling, or any physical changes. With well-trained experts and cutting-edge technology, the centre diagnoses and treats various conditions, including breast cancer. The comprehensive approach includes recommending therapies and procedures like Integrative Oncology, Oncoplastic techniques, and patient-centric programs such as Genetic counselling, Oncopsychology counselling, Yoga, nutrition counselling. Annual Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) are conducted to improve the Quality of Life (QoL) for both breast cancer patients and survivors, ensuring holistic care and support.

"The approach to breast cancer treatment has evolved. While mastectomy (total breast removal) was once the go-to option, it often brought about several challenges such as mutilation and depression severely affecting quality of life. Today several studies have actually reported reduced cure rates for patients undergoing mastectomy. In India, it's still commonly chosen. However, oncoplastic surgeries offer a promising alternative. These procedures blend cancer surgery with plastic surgery techniques, providing more options and preserving a sense of normalcy. It's heartening to see these advancements giving patients more choices and hope in their fight against breast cancer. At Jehangir, we make sure our patients do know their options." says Dr. CB Koppiker, Sr Consultant Onco Surgeon and Director, Onco Sciences Department, Jehangir Hospital.

Jehangir Hospital's Wellness Centre, recently established Wellness Centre prioritises comprehensive health diagnosis for women. Offering affordable packages, the centre conducts various tests, including Haemogram, Mammogram, Blood tests, pap smear, Bone density, and urine examinations. The hospital goes beyond standard diagnostics by providing gene mapping services and personalised health checks, facilitating proactive healthcare solutions. This approach helps identify potential risks, empowering individuals to make lifestyle changes and adopt preventive measures. The Centre focuses on managing diabetes and associated risks like cardiovascular disease and kidney damage. Gene mapping plays a crucial role in early disease detection, allowing individuals to take charge of their health through regular screenings and preventive actions against specific genetic conditions.

Additionally, the Wellness Centre promotes both physical and mental health through yoga, pranayama, and homoeopathic treatments, catering to those inclined towards alternative healthcare. Renowned specialists guide a comprehensive health roadmap, ensuring individuals receive extensive time with a team of preventive medicine experts to address all inquiries effectively.

Jehangir Hospital's Fertility Care unit is staffed with highly skilled and experienced doctors specialising in infertility treatments. The department adopts a patient-centric approach, engaging embryologists and technicians in crafting individualised treatment plans. Each case undergoes thorough evaluation, leading to personalised strategies tailored to address the unique needs and challenges of every patient. Beyond medical interventions like IVF, the department actively supports patients emotionally, providing stress management, counselling, and offering yoga classes and alternative therapies. This holistic approach aims to enhance the overall well-being of patients and their partners throughout the fertility treatment journey.

Dr. Sachin Kulkarni, IVF Specialist from Jehangir Hospital says, "For couples, facing sexual insufficiency is undoubtedly a challenging experience. However, it's important to emphasise that this is not a chronic problem and can be overcome with transparent communication and therapies. JHART works together to dispel any stigma surrounding sexual health, fostering open and understanding conversations. Seeking support from professionals at JH and utilising available resources can guide individuals towards overcoming sexual insufficiency, paving the way for a fulfilling and healthy sexual life."

Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital, underscores the pivotal role of women in maintaining the overall health of a family. Recognizing that access to quality care for women is integral to the well-being of children and families, Jehangir Hospital adopts a holistic approach. This approach acknowledges the interconnectedness of women's health with the health of families and communities. By prioritising a comprehensive strategy, the hospital aims to ensure the overall well-being of women, encompassing various aspects beyond mere medical interventions.

