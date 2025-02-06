Jehangir Hospital & Prashanti Cancer Care Launch Orchids Breast Health Centre for Comprehensive Care in Pune

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Jehangir Hospital proudly announces its groundbreaking collaboration with Prashanti Cancer Care Mission's (PCCM's) Orchid Breast Health Centre, bringing together 15 years of specialized expertise in breast healthcare with advanced medical infrastructure. This strategic partnership establishes one of India's few comprehensive breast care units adhering to prestigious EUSOMA international standards, housed in a state-of-the-art 3,500 sq. ft. facility.

Dr. CB Kopikar, Senior Oncoplastic Surgeon and Director of Onco Science at Jehangir Hospital and Orchids Breast Health Centre, says, "At Orchids Breast Health Centre, drawing on years of oncological experience, we understand that breast health concerns require both technical excellence and emotional support. Our calm, patient-focused environment helps women navigate their healthcare journey with confidence, whether they're here for routine screening or cancer treatment. We offer comprehensive services from screening mammography to complex oncological surgeries, including oncoplastic breast-conserving procedures and reconstruction options. Our evidence-based approach combines medical expertise with essential support services. Every patient receives personalized care from our multidisciplinary team, including pre-operative counseling, nutritional guidance, and post-surgical physiotherapy for optimal recovery. We emphasize early detection through regular screenings and provide genetic testing for high-risk patients. "

PCCM's Orchids Breast Health Centre, now at Jehangir Hospital, sets the standard for comprehensive breast care in Pune. Our integrated clinic combines expert diagnostics, surgical expertise, and support services under one roof. We streamline the patient journey from screening through diagnosis, ensuring minimal wait times and clear communication. Our multidisciplinary team includes surgical oncologists, radiologists, and breast care nurses who coordinate closely for precise diagnosis and personalized treatment planning. For both routine screenings and complex cases, we prioritize clinical excellence while maintaining a supportive, anxiety-reducing environment.

Orchids Breast Health Centre showcases cutting-edge diagnostic technology, including advanced 3D tomosynthesis and contrast-enhanced mammography, setting new standards in early detection and treatment. A standout feature is the centre's rapid reporting system, delivering results within three hours of examination, enabling immediate consultation with specialists and swift initiation of treatment plans when necessary. The centre's pioneering approach to oncoplastic surgery represents a revolutionary advancement in breast cancer treatment.

This innovative technique combines the precision of breast cancer removal with sophisticated reconstruction methods, ensuring both medical efficacy and aesthetic preservation. Under the guidance of experienced surgical oncologists, each procedure is meticulously tailored to maintain natural breast aesthetics while achieving optimal cancer control.

Building on PCCM's established reputation, the centre's comprehensive care model extends beyond medical treatment. A multidisciplinary team of oncologists, surgeons, dietitians, and counselors works collaboratively through regular Tumor Board Meetings to develop personalized treatment strategies. The centre offers specialized services including advanced diagnostics, state-of-the-art chemotherapy day care, and dedicated oncopharmacy services, all designed to optimize patient outcomes.

PCCM-Jehangir Hospital partnership has enhanced the centre's already impressive diagnostic accuracy rate, while maintaining its commitment to swift recovery times. The facility's contrast mammogram technology enables intervention at stage 0 without surgery, representing a significant advancement in early-stage treatment options.

With this strategic alliance, PCCM's Orchid Breast Health Centre at Jehangir Hospital continues its mission of providing comprehensive breast health care, combining years of specialized experience with advanced technology and compassionate support services. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in breast cancer care, offering Pune residents access to world-class treatment in a supportive, patient-centered environment.

