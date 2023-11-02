Jehangir Hospital Redefines Wellness with the Grand Unveiling of Jehangir Wellness Centre: "Don't Get Well, Stay Well"

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: Jehangir Wellness Centre, an initiative by Jehangir Hospital, is Pune's first holistic wellness avenue in the heart of the city. The centre offers tranquillity and serenity, staffed with a team of compassionate experts from across the nation, whose sole purpose is to ensure that you 'Live Healthy.'

In a world where health is paramount, a new era has dawned upon us, one built on the belief that the true meaning of wellness is the synergy between the Mind, Body, and Soul, encompassing every facet of your life. Recognizing the pressing need for a comprehensive approach to well-being, Jehangir Hospital is delighted to introduce the Jehangir Wellness Centre. This cutting-edge holistic wellness facility is strategically located in the heart of Pune, poised to transform the wellness landscape.

The new state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Limited and his wife Dr Rati Godrej. Godrej praised the initiative undertaken by Jehangir Hospital in promoting holistic wellness.

Addressing the audience in his poetic style, Godrej said:

"Prevention is better than Cure And costs much less and that's for sure! Hospitals are a real need When we fall ill. But to really succeed it would be better to plan and stay well. And I am sure that all who enter The Jehangir Wellness Centre Will keep illnesses at bay And Stay Well in every way"

Personalised Care and Expertise

Jehangir Wellness Centre stands out for its personalised care and a team of experts offering a range of services from health checks, art and music therapy, to yoga, physiotherapy, nutrition, and positive psychology. We empower individuals to take control of their well-being and experience the future of wellness at our 7000 sq. ft campus, equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and a wide range of services customised to your needs.

Corporate Wellness Programs

Jehangir Wellness Centre also fosters Workplace Health & Wellness partnerships for the Pune corporate community, offering holistic, customizable health and wellness packages. Conveniently located at 'The Mills' in the heart of Pune (Raja Bhadur Mills Pune), it is the ultimate destination for corporate wellness programs. With renowned specialists guiding a comprehensive health roadmap, guests benefit from virtually unlimited time with a team of preventive medicine experts who not only address all inquiries but also provide same-day test results with actionable, personalised recommendations.

Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital, stated, "At Jehangir Wellness Centre, we believe in holistic healing that goes beyond the symptoms. Addressing the prevalent lifestyle concerns faced by all of us, Jehangir Wellness Centre offers a comprehensive range of solutions. Our commitment to elevating preventive and predictive holistic treatment is reflected in the diverse array of offerings, providing comprehensive solutions that cater to individual needs. Our goal is to empower individuals to take charge of their well-being through personalised care and lasting lifestyle changes."

The centre's approach is rooted in the concept of various dimensions of wellness, including physical, emotional, social, occupational, and spiritual well-being. Each of these dimensions contributes to your overall quality of life. From preventive health checkups and dietary guidance to specialised services like physiotherapy at Popeye's Physiotherapy Studio, art and music therapy, and positive psychology, we aim to promote both physical and mental health. We also offer yoga and pranayama for a holistic approach to well-being and provide homoeopathic treatments for those seeking alternative healthcare. VacciCare is dedicated to immunisation, while our Adolescent Clinic addresses specific health concerns. For individuals with diabetes, we offer comprehensive management programs. Additionally, we provide gene mapping services for personalised healthcare solutions. Your health and vitality are our primary concerns, and we're here to support your well-being.

The centre's predictive and preventive health checks, in addition to gene mapping services, aim to optimise physical health by identifying potential risks and guiding individuals toward healthier lifestyles. Preventive health check-ups play a crucial role in diabetes management and addressing associated risks, such as cardiovascular disease and kidney damage.

Gene mapping helps in identifying genetic markers for early disease detection and intervention. This proactive approach allows individuals to make lifestyle changes, undergo regular screenings, and take preventive measures to reduce the risk of developing certain genetic conditions.

The adolescent clinic provides essential support for troubled youth by understanding their unique challenges and vulnerabilities. Evidence-based interventions, involving families, contribute to a successful transition into responsible adulthood.

Art and music therapies engage the mind, body, and soul, promoting emotional well-being, stress management, and creative expression.

Zentangle, an easy-to-learn method, enhances focus and relaxation, while music therapy harnesses the power of music for healing.

Movement therapy includes physiotherapy, yoga, and pranayama, promoting physical well-being, reducing stress, improving respiratory health, and leaving a positive impact on one's inner peace and sleep cycle.

Homoeopathy takes a holistic approach to health, considering the whole individual and aiming to stimulate the body's natural healing mechanisms to restore overall health and reduce susceptibility to diseases.

Jehangir Wellness Centre takes a holistic approach to well-being, focusing on The Body, The Mind, and The Soul. When it comes to physical health, JWC is proactive and offers extensive health packages for people of all ages. Mental and emotional well-being is equally important, with practices like yoga, art therapy, and music therapy aimed at enhancing emotional resilience, managing stress, and promoting intellectual growth. JWC also recognizes the significance of nurturing the soul, offering practices like Pranayama and opportunities to discover inner harmony, purpose, and explore spirituality, addressing an often-overlooked aspect of wellness journeys.

Address: Jehangir Wellness Centre (The Mills) TPS Unit no. 1&2, commercial T1, Jehangir Wellness Centre Sr. No.5, Raja Bahadur International Ltd, Plot no. 100/101/1, Pune, Maharashtra 411001

Jehangir Wellness Centre is the ideal destination for those who prioritise their health, time, and comfort. Whether you're looking to rejuvenate your body, mind, or achieve holistic well-being, our centre is your ultimate choice. Building on Jehangir Hospital's legacy of excellence in patient care, Jehangir Wellness Centre empowers individuals to lead healthier lives through holistic wellness and preventive health services. Our specialised programs cater to all age groups and businesses, offering physical, emotional, and occupational wellness. With a focus on music, movement, and art therapies, JWC is your haven for wellness.

