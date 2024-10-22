Jehangir Hospital's Initiative Towards Comprehensive Holistic Wellness at Jehangir Wellness Centre

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] October 22: Jehangir Hospital has taken a significant step forward in promoting a more complete approach to well-being with the launch of its Jehangir Wellness Centre. In today's fast-paced world, with sedentary lifestyles and the pursuit of instant gratification, there's a growing need for balanced health. Jehangir Wellness Centre addresses this by adopting a holistic approach, aligning body, mind, and soul to go beyond conventional healthcare and embrace all aspects of well-being.

The centre's core offerings include preventive health checks and a range of alternative therapies such as Bach Therapy, Reflexology, Acupuncture, Chakra Meditation, Yoga, and Bowen Therapy. These therapies aim to treat existing conditions and prevent future health issues by addressing root causes.

On 9th October, the centre hosted a special event that provided guests with a deeper understanding of Bowen Therapy, a remedial technique that focuses on the body's connective tissues, or fascia. This unique therapy was demonstrated by Farida Irani, a highly respected and renowned Senior Bowen Instructor, Ayurveda Practitioner and aromatic medicine specialist. Irani, originally from Mumbai and now based in Sydney, Australia, has been dedicating her time to sharing her expertise in India through voluntary services. Her work and that of her team spans across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, while also extending to military hospitals and NGOs, showcasing their unwavering commitment to improving lives through alternative healing methods.

During her lecture, Irani explained that Bowen Therapy is a gentle and non-invasive technique aimed at treating musculoskeletal and neurological conditions by stimulating the nervous system with precise movements. Unlike traditional therapies that may rely on forceful manipulation, Bowen Therapy works by activating the body's natural ability to heal itself. This makes it suitable for individuals of all ages, from infants to the elderly, offering a more holistic means of addressing not just symptoms but the root causes of various health problems.

Several attendees shared their experiences with Bowen Therapy, highlighting its effectiveness. Ketaki Pimplekare, a renowned artist and advocate of the therapy, described its benefits for both her and her father. Arnavaz Damania, a leader in women's sports and founder of Connecting NGO, shared how Bowen Therapy significantly relieved her pain and enhanced her well-being.

Vinod Sawantwadkar, CEO of Jehangir Hospital, articulated the broader vision of the centre, stating: "At Jehangir Wellness Centre, we believe in a form of healing that goes beyond treating symptoms. We aim to address the most common lifestyle concerns facing urban Indians todaysuch as heart disease, diabetes, joint and spinal issues, depression, infertility, and digestive disordersby offering a wide range of solutions. Our commitment to both preventive and curative treatments is reflected in the diversity of services we provide, all of which are designed to cater to the individual needs of our patients. Our mission is to empower people to take control of their own health through personalised care and sustainable lifestyle changes."

The Jehangir Wellness Centre is equipped with a team of highly skilled physicians, specialists, and experts in areas such as behavioural medicine, nutrition, lifestyle, fitness, and therapy. From basic health assessments to advanced diagnostic check-ups and various holistic therapies, each service is conducted with meticulous care and a strong emphasis on excellence. Recognising that women have unique health needs at different stages of life, the centre offers specialised wellness packages tailored to their requirements. This approach fosters a nurturing and supportive environment, particularly for women seeking to improve their well-being.

Jehangir Wellness Centre emphasizes preventive care and integrates alternative therapies to offer a comprehensive approach to health. By addressing both physical and emotional well-being, the centre serves as a sanctuary for individuals seeking a balanced, health-conscious lifestyle, inspiring them to adopt harmonious ways of living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor