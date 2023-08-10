Jehangir Hospital's Transplant Program: Saving Lives through Advanced Treatment and Compassionate Care

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Jehangir Hospital's Transplant Program is a leading centre for Liver and Kidney Transplants in the city. With state-of-the-art equipment and a highly experienced team, including surgeons, hepatologists, and nephrologists, the program provides exceptional care and support to patients and their families. The Centre offers hope, comfort, and assurance to those struggling with end-stage liver and kidney diseases.

Organ donation is a life-saving process in which an organ or tissue is surgically removed from a donor and transplanted into a recipient. Transplantation is often the only option for patients whose organs have failed due to disease or injury. Despite the significant advancements in modern medicine, the demand for organ donors far exceeds the number of people who donate.

Jehangir Hospital specialises in Liver and Kidney Transplants, two critical procedures that have helped transform the lives of many patients.

Liver Transplant:

The liver is a vital organ that performs more than 500 functions in the body, including filtering blood, removing toxins, storing vitamins and minerals, and producing bile. When a person's liver contracts a severe disease like end-stage cirrhosis or liver cancer, a successful liver transplant may be the only hope for survival. During the transplant procedure, a diseased liver is replaced with a healthy one, which may come from a deceased or living donor.

Kidney Transplant:

The kidneys play a crucial role in removing waste from the body, maintaining electrolyte and fluid balance, and regulating blood pressure. When the kidneys fail, a kidney transplant can restore normal kidney function and improve the patient's quality of life. The success rate of kidney transplants in India is among the highest in the world, making it a preferred destination for patients seeking advanced treatment.

Dr. Sunil Yashwant Jawale, Nephrologist at Jehangir Hospital, says, "Kidney transplant is a boon for all CKD patients on dialysis. It improves quality of life and longevity. Over the years the success rate of kidney has improved tremendously. We have been regularly doing renal transplant at Jehangir Hospital with very good results. We have a very good ABO incompatible transplant renal transplant program."

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), an estimated 1.8 lakh people suffer from renal failure every year in India, but only around 6,000 renal transplants are performed. Similarly, an estimated two lakh patients die of liver failure or liver cancer annually in India, of which 10-15% could be saved with a timely liver transplant.

Dr. Parimal Lawate, Gastroenterologist / Director Department of Gastro Sciences at Jehangir Hospital, says, "The Jehangir Hospital liver transplant program has a very qualified and competent team of experts to look after the needs of patients with liver diseases. Patients with liver problems can definitely approach our team for any liver related issues with transplant related and non-transplant liver conditions to have a definitive treatment and cure of their liver problems.”

