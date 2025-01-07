Jeju Air to cut 188 international flights from Busan after deadly crash

Seoul, Jan 7 Jeju Air, the embattled low-cost carrier facing intense scrutiny over a recent aircraft crash that claimed 179 lives, said on Tuesday it plans to cut 188 international flights departing from Busan in the first quarter, with a total operational reduction plan to be finalised this week.

Following the tragic December 29 crash, Jeju Air announced plans to cut flight operations by 10-15 per cent by March to enhance operational safety, reports YOnhap news agency.

According to the company, flights from Busan, South Korea's southeastern port city, to Clark of the Philippines have been canceled from January 22 to March 30, resulting in a reduction of 78 flights.

Additionally, flights from Busan to Kaohsiung, Taiwan, have been canceled from February 3 to March 29, resulting in 110 reduced flights.

The airline's overall reduction plan for the January-March period, including measures to cut flights on routes departing from Incheon, the country's main gateway with the highest volume of operations, is expected to be finalised this week.

The total reduction is expected to amount to approximately 1,900 flights in the quarter, according to industry watchers.

Meanwhile, the government said it will continue to offer full support to the families of the 179 victims of the deadly Jeju Air crash, as funeral proceedings were expected to conclude in the near future.

The bodies of all victims have been handed over to their families as of Monday. The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 flight, carrying 181 passengers and crew, crashed at Muan International Airport, leaving only two survivors.

Psychological support teams have been established to help the emotional recovery of the bereaved families and those involved in the accident response. Emergency living expenses for the victims' families will start being distributed from Friday. The Financial Services Commission will support bereaved families by extending their loan maturities.

