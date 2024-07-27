Jewellery World Dazzles with Opulence at Premium Jewellery Exhibition spearheaded by Sonia Chawla

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Guests of honour was Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Saiyaam Mehra, Chairperson-Gems and Jewellery Council, GJC, Jigar Soni- President, Jewellers Association Ahmedabad, JAA*.

Under the visionary leadership of Sonia Chawla, the Jewellery World Premium Jewellery Exhibition unfolded a spectacle of unparalleled elegance and grandeur. The event, a veritable feast for the eyes, showcased an exquisite collection of the finest jewellery, leaving attendees spellbound.

The opulent exhibition, held in the heart of Mumbai, was graced by the most illustrious personalities from the entertainment and fashion industries. Glittering stars and fashion moguls alike gathered to witness the unveiling of masterpieces that exemplify craftsmanship and luxury to name a few were *Lucky Morani, Shibani Kashyap, Sonia Birje, Nikita Rawal, Bhumanyu Singh, Mitaali Nag, Anjali Pandey, Madhuri Pandey, Palash Dutta, Nivedita Shreyans, Shweta Khanduri, Hansa Singh, Prishita Kharbanda and many more*

Sonia Chawla, the driving force behind this magnificent event, curated a selection that highlighted the artistry and innovation in jewellery design. Each piece told a story of timeless beauty, crafted with meticulous attention to detail and a passion for perfection.

"The collection embodies the pinnacle of craftsmanship, merging timeless elegance with contemporary flair. It's an honour to share these masterpieces with such esteemed guests and industry luminaries", says Sonia Chawla.

