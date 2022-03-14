JGU Announces Study Abroad Programmes at World's Top Universities including Oxford, Harvard, Wharton & Columbia

In an extraordinary and unparalleled development in international education and global engagement for Indian students, O.P. Jindal Global University has announced 12 short-term Study Abroad programmes at the world's leading universities.

The 12 programmes are being offered at Harvard University, Columbia University, University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School), Syracuse University, University of Oregon and UCLA in the USA; University of Oxford in the UK; Sciences Po in France; University of Granada and Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economia (ISDE) in Spain and Sofia University in Bulgaria.

The courses which are approximately three weeks long are designed to give JGU students an insight into an interdisciplinary and internationally engaged curriculum, which reflects global realities and contemporary challenges. Prospective students can choose from a range of interdisciplinary courses at the following universities, which include:

* Human Rights and Development: Harvard University, USA

* Business, Finance & Entrepreneurship for Leaders of Tomorrow: University of Pennsylvania (The Wharton School), USA

* International Law & Global Governance: University of Oxford, UK

* Politics, Philosophy and Economics: University of Oxford, UK

* European Union and European Perspectives: Sciences Po, France

* Spanish Language and Culture: University of Granada, Spain

* Sports Law: Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economia (ISDE), Spain

* Revisiting International Relations and Public Policy in the Post-Pandemic World: Syracuse University, USA

* Saving the Planet: Communicating Strategies and Solutions: University of Oregon, USA

* Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports: UCLA, USA

* Balkan Immersion: Sofia University, Bulgaria

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), is a non-profit global university established by the Government of Haryana in 2009 and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). In 2019, the Ministry of Education, Government of India recognised JGU as an "Institution of Eminence" (IoE). JGU became the youngest Indian university in India and the rest of the world to break into the QS World University Rankings 2020 and 2021, and in the top 150 'young' universities in the world (under 50 years of age) in the QS Young University Rankings 2021. JGU has been consistently ranked by the QS World University Rankings as Indian's Number 1 Ranked Private University. The university has more than 8,500 students, nearly 1000 full-time faculty members and 12 inter-disciplinary schools.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "In the post-pandemic world, where students have had to face constant uncertainty and disruption of education, it is essential that higher educational institutions such as O.P. Jindal Global University enable world class opportunities for our students to enhance their knowledge and learning. JGU has developed sustainable international collaborations with leading universities and educational institutions across the globe in the field of higher education and research. The central objective of JGU's international partnerships has been to create opportunities to fulfil the aspirations of our students by enriching their experience at JGU with global study opportunities. The short-term study abroad programmes offer students the opportunity to spend several weeks in intensive credit-bearing learning programmes for a holistic experience at top universities across the globe. This enables them to understand new perspectives, experience cross-cultural learning, understand international trends and get insights into a global environment. The courses are being offered at some of the world's best universities, which will prove to be immensely beneficial for JGU students. It will gain them invaluable experience and provide them with an opportunity for a future growth in their chosen fields."

Professor (Dr) Mohan Kumar, Professor and Dean of the Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives said, "JGU has partnered with universities across the globe to enable our students to access world-class education from some of the world's top-ranking universities. The programmes allow the students to immerse themselves in the academic and social culture of the partner institution. This experience not only equips students with subject-matter expertise, but additionally lays the foundation for a truly global outlook. These exchange programmes ensure a holistic educational, industry, and cultural knowledge transfer between students from our university and those from our partner universities. A short-term course at a globally recognized university will give a long-term view to the students and help them in further realizing their career aspirations while also undergoing a very enriching educational experience."

