JGU Expands India-Japan Academic Ties With Five New Study Programmes

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 17: In a major boost to India-Japan academic cooperation and student mobility, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) today announced the launch of five new Short-Term Study Abroad Programmes (ST-SAPs) across leading Japanese universities for Summer 2026. It is one of the Largest Japan-Focused Internationalisation Initiatives by an Indian University. This represents one of the most expansive Japan-focused higher education initiatives undertaken by any Indian university and marks a significant milestone in JGU's internationalisation journey.

JGU is proud to announce Five New ST-SAPs for Summer 2026 which will be held between 15 June and 3/4 July 2026, these programmes offer rigorous academic exposure, cultural immersion, and international learning experiences across five major Japanese institutions.

1. The University of Tokyo, Tokyo

Theme: Japan in a Globalized World

Dates: 15 June - 3 July 2026

2. Chuo University, Tokyo

Theme: Global Japan: Understanding Law, Economics, and Society

Dates: 15 June - 3 July 2026

3. University of Yamanashi, Yamanashi

Theme: AI and Humanities: Applications in SDGs

Dates: 15 June - 4 July 2026

4. Kyorin University, Tokyo

Theme: Tradition Meets Tomorrow: Exploring Japan's Heritage, Economy, and Society

Dates: 15 June - 3 July 2026

5. Musashi University, Tokyo

Theme: To be announced

Dates: 15 June - 3 July 2026

These offerings highlight: The intellectual diversity of Japan's academic ecosystem, unique opportunities to explore governance, technology, society, heritage, and sustainability, Japan's renowned blend of tradition and innovation. The programmes also expand Student mobility, Faculty collaboration and Cross-border research.

Strengthening JGU's Internationalisation Footprint

Highlighting the strategic importance of this expansion, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JGU, said: "This significant expansion of our study abroad offerings in Japan reflects JGU's steadfast commitment to globalising Indian higher education and creating meaningful pathways for our students to engage with the world. Japan stands at the forefront of innovation, governance, culture, and sustainable development, and these programmes represent an extraordinary opportunity for immersive learning. By building one of the largest India-Japan academic networks, JGU is contributing to strengthening bilateral relations and preparing globally minded graduates equipped to address the complex challenges of our time."

India-Japan Relations have witnessed a Decade of Growing cooperation and partnerships across multiple areas. This includes a series of Prime Ministerial Engagements (2014-2025) which has led to a decade of unprecedented diplomatic momentum including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official visit which reaffirmed cooperation in education, culture, technology, and global affairs in 2014. During the G20 Osaka Summit in 2019, there was further growth of bilateral deliberations and this also saw strengthening of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2020. In 2023, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visited New Delhi, expanding collaboration in digital partnerships, connectivity, and youth mobility. This year in August 2025, PM Modi's visit for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit resulted in the signing of the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade, emphasizing academic cooperation and student exchanges.

JGU's Expanding Academic Presence in Japan This broad diplomatic foundation has enabled Indian universitiesmost notably JGUto significantly deepen their academic and cultural engagement across Japan. JGU has adopted a deliberate, long-term strategy to cement its engagement with Japanese higher education, including continuous exchanges with university leaders and institutional collaborations. Over the past two years, JGU has undertaken a series of strategic engagementsincluding senior-level delegations, partnerships with eminent Japanese institutions, and the successful hosting of two editions of the India-Japan Higher Education Forum in Tokyo in 2024 and 2025.

JGU now has more than 25 institutional partnerships across Japanone of the most extensive Japan-focused university networks in India. These include: University of Tokyo, United Nations University, Chuo University, Doshisha University, University of Yamanashi, Ritsumeikan University, Osaka Gakuin University, Hiroshima University and many others across the national, public, and private institutions.

The foundation was laid by First ST-SAP with Temple University Japan (2025) when JGU sent a 40-student cohort, the largest-ever student delegation from the university to Japan. The programme marked a significant step toward deeper cultural exposure, academic engagement, and student mobility.

To highlight the academic governance dimension of this expansion, Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance, noted: "The introduction of five new ST-SAPs in Japan reflects the academic maturity and global ambition of JGU. These programmes have been carefully designed to maintain the highest academic standards while offering interdisciplinary exposure across technology, society, economy, and culture. This initiative strengthens the academic ecosystem of the university and reinforces our commitment to structured, high-quality internationalisation that benefits every student who seeks a globally informed education."

Emphasizing the centrality of global engagement in JGU's mission, Professor (Dr.) Akhil Bhardwaj, Vice Dean and Director of the Office of International Relations and Global Initiatives, commented: "These programmes represent an important step forward in our long-term vision for global mobility and meaningful cross-cultural learning. Japan offers a remarkable intellectual environment, and our students will benefit immensely from this exposure. At IAGI, we are committed to designing experiences that broaden horizons, deepen academic inquiry, and foster international understanding. The launch of these five ST-SAPs strengthens JGU's role as a truly global university."

