Jharkhand: ED files chargesheet in 'illegal' sand, liquor and land sale case

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said that it has filed a chargesheet under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a probe linked to the alleged illegal sale of sand, liquor and land in Jharkhand in which "proceeds of crime" were worth more than Rs 14 crore between 2021-22.

ED has named Jogendra Tiwari and his 11 entities in its chargesheet which was filed before the PMLA court in Ranchi on December 16.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against Jogendra Tiwari and his 11 entities (Saran Alcohol Pvt Limited, Santhal Pargana Pvt Limited, Maihar Hotels and Resorts Pvt Limited, Rajmahal Traders etc) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on 16.12.2023 before the Hon'ble Special PMLA Court, Ranchi. The Hon'ble Court, Ranchi has taken cognizance of the PC on 23.12.2023," ED said in a statement.

ED further stated that it had initiated an investigation on the basis of 19 FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police under various sections of IPC, 1860 against Jogendra Tiwari and others related to illegal sale of sand, illegal sale of liquor, illegal sale and purchase of land and other criminal activities.

ED said that in their investigation it has been found that Jogendra Tiwari is engaged in criminal activities related to the trade of sand and liquor which were in the name of his close associates.

"However, all of these entities were controlled by Jogendra Tiwari. Proceeds of Crime to the tune of Rs 14.79 Crore were found to be generated from these criminal activities till now and a substantial portion of the POC was invested in several entities controlled by Jogendra Tiwari for monopolization of liquor business spread across Jharkhand during 2021-22," ED said.

During the investigation, searches were conducted across Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal at 32 premises related to Jogendra Tiwari and associates on August 23, 2023.

"Jogendra Tiwari was found involved in the offence of Money Laundering and was arrested on October 19, 2023 by ED and currently, he is in judicial custody," ED said.

Further investigation is underway.

